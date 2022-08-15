Reading for 15 minutes per night can drastically improve a child's education

AURORA, Colo. — Seeing an improvement in children's reading levels could be as simple as cracking open a book for at least 15 minutes per night, according to educators.

Reading for just a quarter of an hour each night can help children catch up to their grade level by a third of a year, according to the Education Leaders Guide to Reading Growth.

The Education Leaders Guide to Reading Growth

Tiffany Shelander is an education specialist at Dean Elementary School in Aurora, and her job is dedicated to making sure children are catching up to their reading level, especially with so many kids who are behind because of the impacts of virtual learning.

"So basically, most kids after the pandemic were at least a year and a half behind," Shelander said. "If you can have your kid read at least 15 minutes a night... That's like the magic number."

Teacher tips: Reading for at least 15 minutes per night can drastically improve your child's education

Shelander said there are ways to not only encourage children to read, but also make sure they are reading the right materials to help them grow: