Northglenn, CO

Meet the owner of Northglenn's 'Most Magnificent Tree'

By Danny New
 4 days ago
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — What makes a tree "magnificent"? Well, you just know it when you see it.

Denver7 traveled to Northglenn to meet the owner of this year's "Most Magnificent Tree" contest winner . The annual tradition that began in 2009.

The winner receives a plaque, as well as $100 off their next water bill.

This year's triumphant tree was a 60-year-old oak, which nests in the yard of great-grandmother Holly Dowling. She has lived in this house for 50 years come November.

In the above story, you can see a multitude of angles that attempt to capture the wondrous girth of this arboreal majesty, as well as hear why this award means so much to Holly.

