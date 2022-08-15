ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear reported on University of Montana campus

 4 days ago
MISSOULA - A black bear was reported on the University of Montana campus early Monday.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) sent out an alert stating a large bear was reportedly seen at 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail.

UMPD responded to the scene but say they were unable to locate the animal.

However, several people reported seeing the black bear.

An alert states the bear was not reported to be acting aggressively and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.

