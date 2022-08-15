Notre Dame Ranked 5th In Preseason Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame ranked fifth in the preseason poll released by the Associated Press

The Associated Press preseason poll is now out and Notre Dame has its highest ranking in over a decade, checking in as the No. 5 team in the initial AP rankings for the 2022 season.

Expectations are certainly sky high for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, with this being the highest preseason ranking for Notre Dame since 2006. That season the Fighting Irish ranked as the No. 2 team in the country on the preseason AP Poll.

Notre Dame has now started the season ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll for four straight seasons. The Irish were ranked No. 9 in 2019, No. 10 in 2020 and No. 9 last season. Notre Dame finished last season ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll after finishing 11-2.

Freeman and Notre Dame will start the 2022 campaign in a matchup of top five teams, as the Irish will face No. 2 Ohio State on September 3rd to kick off the season.

Notre Dame faces four opponents that begin the season ranked in the AP Top 25. Notre Dame squares off against Clemson on November 5th, and the Tigers begin the season ranked just ahead of the Irish at No. 4. Notre Dame ends the season on the road against Southern Cal, and the Trojans begin the season ranked No. 14. The Irish head to Las Vegas to face BYU on October 8th, and the Cougars begin the season ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami, Fla.

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

