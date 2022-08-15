ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57

By Jill Valley
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZO3m_0hHuBWQY00

MISSOULA - Missoula Mayor John Engen has passed away at age 57.

Missoula City Council President Gwen Jones tells MTN News he passed away on Monday morning.

It was announced in March that Engen would be undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Engen was first elected as mayor in 2005 and was serving his fifth term in office. He was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor.

"It's just a hard day for the City of Missoula and we're just going to figure it out and go forward with as much grace as John led this city with," Missoula City Council President Gwen Jones said during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News
A news conference discussing the passing of Missoula Mayor John Engen on Aug. 15, 2022.

"He left us in good hands," added Missoula City Council Vice President Jordan Hess.

Watch the full news conference discussion Engen's passing below.

FULL News Conference: Missoula officials discuss passing of John Engen

Jones will now serve as acting mayor for the next 30 days.

Applications for candidates interested in running for mayor of Missoula will be accepted beginning on Tuesday.

WEB EXTRA: Missoula mayor succession guidelines

Click here to learn additional information about the mayoral succession procedures for Missoula.

“John was one of the kindest, funniest and most thoughtful people I have ever worked with,” said former Gov. Steve Bullock. “He dedicated his life to serving the town where he was born and raised, and he went to work every day with a vision of how a great place could be even better. He was bold in leadership, thoughtful in approach, fiercely loyal and steadfast in his determination to make life better for every member of his community. Missoula and all of Montana lost a legend today.”

“John left Missoula better off than he found it,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the federal Bureau of Land Management and long-time Missoula conservationist. “He understood that the open space surrounding our town – which is open to everyone in large part because of his leadership – is not only critical to Missoula’s economy but a fundamental part of who we are as Missoulians, He left us far, far too soon, but his service will be felt for generations to come.”

“John Engen exemplified caring for community, both as Missoula’s mayor and as a lifetime resident who understood that our community is stronger when we all do our part to help others,” said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County. “In John’s own words, he always enjoyed getting great work done with really smart people, whether it was through local government or arm-in-arm with nonprofits. He was a giver, a volunteer and an advocate. That showed whether he was serving meals at the Poverello Center, serving on boards of directors of causes he believed in or raising thousands of dollars for nonprofits as Missoula’s most popular charity auctioneer.”

Dennis Bragg/MTN News file
Missoula Mayor John Engen passed away on Aug. 15, 2022.

Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier issued the following statement regarding the passing of Mayor Engen

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Mayor Engen's passing. John was our colleague in leading this community, but more importantly, he was our friend. He led Missoula with kindness, compassion and humor. Everything he did, every decision he made, was in the interest of making his hometown a better place. We will miss him dearly.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement after the passing of Engen.

Mayor Engen was a visionary who paired a quick wit with an ability to work with people to lead Missoula. He was incredibly smart and worked his tail off, and above all, he was a dear friend who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins also commented on Engen's passing.

Born in Missoula in 1964, Engen is a product of Willard Grade School, Hellgate High School and the University of Montana. He worked in print journalism, was a partner in two small businesses and served a term as a Missoula City Council member before being elected mayor for the first time in 2005.

Details about a public memorial service will follow in the next few days, according to a news release.

- information from Mark Thorsell included in this report

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fire Burning West of Polson

Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
POLSON, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Wilmot Collins
tornadopix.com

As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure

Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
MISSOULA, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ is Back Filming Season 5 in Downtown Missoula, Montana: WATCH

Well, the Big Sky state can’t shake Yellowstone that easily. Production is back underway in Missoula, Montana, which is sure to excite fans. It’s been a bit of a game, who can spot the film crew first, for many in the state. The show seems to be filming in more locations than ever before, and that might have to do with one very important piece of information in the Season 5 story. Flashbacks.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Pancreatic Cancer#Politics Local#Missoula City Council#Mtn News
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair

On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Great ready to Rumble in the Root

Rumble in the Root is hosted by the BitterRodders Car Club on Labor Day, Saturday September 3, 2022. Rumble in the Root is a charity benefit Rod Run held annually every fall. The spectacular drive through the Bitterroot Valley as well as good food, games and fun along the way make this one of the largest Rod Runs around. Many participants make Rumble in the Root the recurring highlight of their season.
LOLO, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
MISSOULA, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy