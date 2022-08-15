ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

EMEA Daily: UK Consortium to Examine Future of Digital Currencies; Checkout.com Enhances Authentication Tool

In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a cross-industry consortium in the U.K. has launched to study the future of digital currencies, and Checkout.com has enhanced its authentication tool for merchants. Cloud-based payments service provider Checkout.com on Wednesday (Aug. 17) announced updates to its authentication...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Wix Partners With Vyne on A2A Payments for UK Merchants

U.K.-based open banking payments platform Vyne announced Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with Wix, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content management system. The partnership gives Wix’s U.K.-based merchants access to Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure. Merchants that have built their online stores with Wix will be able to offer their customers the ability to pay directly from their mobile banking app, per the announcement.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Aero Technologies Raises $65M To Grow Premium Air Travel Offering

Premium air travel provider Aero Technologies has raised $65 million in Series B financing to grow its offering and expand into new markets. As a public charter operator and indirect air carrier, Aero offers premium leisure travelers semi-private air travel with seats on 16-seat aircraft that make direct flights between private terminals, and says it offers a private aviation experience with better cost and efficiency, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts.com

Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market

India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
pymnts.com

Accounts Payable Automation: Online Marketplaces And The Challenge With High Volume Payouts

54% of Online Marketplaces Rely on Payments Automation to Manage Burgeoning Volume. The finding comes from a survey of 204 executives done for PYMNTS’ new “Accounts Payable Automation Report,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, which also showed that 94% of online marketplace executives said that innovations to AP platforms were the top priority when it comes to managing their ever-increasing volume.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#North America#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Banking#Praetor Ventures#Smbs#Bankifi Americas
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
pymnts.com

UK FCA OKs Future Fintech’s Purchase of London Money Transfer Firm

FTFT UK Limited (FTFT UK) signed a definitive agreement last September to acquire 100% of Khyber from Rahim Shah for 685,000 euros (roughly $687,300), according to a press release on Friday (Aug. 19). “We believe that money payment services are a high-margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
pymnts.com

Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2

Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Today in the Connected Economy: The Weather Channel Joins the Subscription Bundle Trend

Today in the connected economy, The Weather Channel begins testing a subscription program in partnership with Trip Advisor and USA Today. Plus, DoorDash ends a partnership with Walmart to offer grocery delivery, and cryptocurrency payments technology company BitPay begins offering gift cards from Best Buy. The Weather Channel is jumping...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Restaurants Cast $13 Smoothies as Essential Health Purchases

As food prices skyrocket and consumers become increasingly anxious about the looming recession, many are cutting back on unnecessary food spending, shifting away from dining out toward less costly food-at-home options and sticking to the essentials. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) Clean Juice, for one, a USDA-certified organic juice bar chain with...
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts.com

Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers

The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week. The S&P 500 closed 1.3% lower, breaking a four-week winning streak. Shares in more than 80% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with technology stocks driving much of the pullback. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2% and also ended four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, ending slightly in the red for the week. Small company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.2% lower. Friday marked the heaviest selling for the market, including the S&P 500′s biggest decline in more than seven weeks, after a solid run of weekly gains. The strong market rally in July and early August followed better-than-expected company earnings and signs that the economy is slowing, possibly setting the stage for less aggressive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve’s main tool for taming surging inflation.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy