Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months. Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, who led the team working to map the Berome Moore cave for the Cave Research Foundation, said they encountered the lost canine about 200 feet inside the main passage of the cave, located north of Perrysville.

4 DAYS AGO