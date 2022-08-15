Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Johnson beats Tyson in close Kansas treasurer race as counties certify, but recount pending
State Rep. Steven Johnson finished 475 votes ahead of state ahead of Sen. Caryn Tyson in the Republican primary for Kansas treasurer after all 105 counties certified their election results as of Monday. But the race isn’t over. Tyson’s campaign put up a bond for just over $2,500 to...
Wichita Eagle
Schmidt proposes trust fund to keep Kansas transportation money from being raided
Looking to ensure that there’s money for major projects, Republican nominee for Kansas governor Derek Schmidt on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would prevent transportation funding from being raided for other purposes. “The ‘Bank of KDOT’ needs to be permanently closed,” Schmidt, the Kansas attorney...
Wichita Eagle
Steven Spielberg spent $25K on Kansas’ abortion vote in final weeks. Who else donated?
Nearly $6 million poured into Kansas’ fight over abortion rights in the final weeks of campaigning with donations coming in from New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg. In the final two weeks of the campaign, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the main abortion rights group in...
Wichita Eagle
Georgia lawmakers examine changing state K-12 school funding
The leader of a state legislative committee that's looking at how Georgia funds K-12 public schools promised on Friday that nothing “dire and ominous” would come from any possible changes. Nearly 40 years after then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris signed the Quality Basic Education formula into law, Senate Majority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
Wichita Eagle
3M earplug bankruptcy: Shrewd plan or sham?
Is the bankruptcy filing of a small 3M subsidiary — Aearo Technologies — a legitimate move to shield itself from crippling liabilities for allegedly defective military earplugs?. Or is it a sham that would allow 3M itself to greatly limit billions of dollars in liabilities without the messy...
AOL Corp
Summer of grim discoveries continues as more skeletal remains are found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, officials said Tuesday, another grim discovery as the country’s largest reservoir drops to historic lows. It's the third time since May that skeletal remains have been discovered. National Park Service rangers responded to a report around 8 p.m. Monday and...
A Texas school district ordered librarians to remove copies of a illustrated version of Anne Frank's diary
The graphic novel version of Anne Frank's life, along with other books like the Bible, were yanked from shelves after a policy change by the board.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months. Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, who led the team working to map the Berome Moore cave for the Cave Research Foundation, said they encountered the lost canine about 200 feet inside the main passage of the cave, located north of Perrysville.
Comments / 0