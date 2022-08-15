ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

Schmidt proposes trust fund to keep Kansas transportation money from being raided

Looking to ensure that there’s money for major projects, Republican nominee for Kansas governor Derek Schmidt on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would prevent transportation funding from being raided for other purposes. “The ‘Bank of KDOT’ needs to be permanently closed,” Schmidt, the Kansas attorney...
Wichita Eagle

Georgia lawmakers examine changing state K-12 school funding

The leader of a state legislative committee that's looking at how Georgia funds K-12 public schools promised on Friday that nothing “dire and ominous” would come from any possible changes. Nearly 40 years after then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris signed the Quality Basic Education formula into law, Senate Majority...
Wichita Eagle

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
Wichita Eagle

3M earplug bankruptcy: Shrewd plan or sham?

Is the bankruptcy filing of a small 3M subsidiary — Aearo Technologies — a legitimate move to shield itself from crippling liabilities for allegedly defective military earplugs?. Or is it a sham that would allow 3M itself to greatly limit billions of dollars in liabilities without the messy...
UPI News

Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months. Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, who led the team working to map the Berome Moore cave for the Cave Research Foundation, said they encountered the lost canine about 200 feet inside the main passage of the cave, located north of Perrysville.

