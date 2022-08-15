ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham Radio

Before More Gun Control Is Considered, Lawmaker Wants FOID Card Fixed

State lawmakers grilled the Illinois State Police over the lapse of considering a 2019 clear and present danger report issued for the suspect in last month’s Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo III faces dozens of charges in the Independence Day shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured....
