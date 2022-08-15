ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

I'm 100% Real‼Bitch
4d ago

Thank God for these good Samaritans!! San Antonio away comes together when the going gets tough!! Speedy Recovery for the person involved in accident.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Samaritans#The Good News#Traffic Accident
news4sanantonio.com

Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTSA

Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy