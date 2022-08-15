Read full article on original website
I'm 100% Real‼Bitch
4d ago
Thank God for these good Samaritans!! San Antonio away comes together when the going gets tough!! Speedy Recovery for the person involved in accident.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
KSAT 12
Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing Loop 410 on SW Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was crossing a busy highway when he was struck by a vehicle on the Southwest Side. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Cento Road. Police said...
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
news4sanantonio.com
Young man dies after being shot in the neck during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is dead after being shot in the neck by a man defending himself during a robbery attempt early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Doral Club Apartments off Culebra Road near Ingram Road on the West Side. Police said a...
news4sanantonio.com
'I couldn't see him' says woman after hitting man with car, Officials say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found by police in the middle of the road after being hit by a car late Thursday night. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near 11751 Blanco Road on San Antonio's Northside. The San Antonio Police Department says that a woman was driving North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Strangers Flip Car Over, Save Driver After Crash On Texas Highway
"I yelled, 'He is alive. He is alive. Someone is in here. Someone was trapped here.'"
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information in September 2021 murder after body found in ditch
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information to find a suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man in September 2021. The body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found in a ditch on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
KTSA
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
Comments / 2