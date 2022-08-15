ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF super fan Lynne Cheek passes away after battle with cancer

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
The University of Central Florida community is mourning the loss of its No. 1 football fan.

Beloved super fan Lynne Cheek died this weekend after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Coach Gus Malzahn and dozens of current and former players sent their condolences to the family.

Channel 9 first introduced folks to Cheek last year when the team rallied around her with a special UCF themed lunch event to show their support.

