UCF super fan Lynne Cheek passes away after battle with cancer
The University of Central Florida community is mourning the loss of its No. 1 football fan.
Beloved super fan Lynne Cheek died this weekend after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Coach Gus Malzahn and dozens of current and former players sent their condolences to the family.
Channel 9 first introduced folks to Cheek last year when the team rallied around her with a special UCF themed lunch event to show their support.
