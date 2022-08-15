Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.
fox9.com
Ominous clouds spotted ahead of Thursday storms
(FOX 9) - Storms that dropped some rain and brought a little lightning to the Twin Cities on Thursday came with some ominous-looking shelf clouds. Viewers from Rogers and Coon Rapids in the north metro, all the way out to Hammond, Wisconsin captured photos of the spooky-looking clouds Thursday evening.
fox9.com
Minnesota rain totals: Rain soaked Twin Cities, more wet weather possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deluge in some areas of the Twin Cities Wednesday night, more rain is possible on Thursday. Today will be warm and humid again, with highs around 80 degrees, as things stay unsettled with pockets of heavy downpours possible at times. The chance for rumbles...
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thursday forecast for storms, northern lights in Minnesota
Incredible North Shore video of northern lights and lightning, plus the forecast for tonight which calls for more aurora activity. But once again we’ll have lots of clouds. I recap yesterday’s downpours & severe weather in Cambridge. Showers rotate through the region today and tomorrow with a stretch...
fox9.com
A soggy Thursday morning for some
Some Minnesotans are waking up to a wet Thursday after big rain totals soaked some isolated places throughout the state. Dry conditions return today with a little sun in the Twin Cities, but several clusters of storms are lurking off to the west and are slowly heading our direction. We'll see if they can hold together, but some rain in at least part of the metro is looking more likely before the morning is over.
Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement
UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.
fox9.com
RAW: 15 years later: A look back at historic flooding in southeast Minnesota
A series of thunderstorms rolled stalled in southern Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some areas in southeastern Minnesota. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
The Earliest Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota Happened on October 11th
It's supposed to be 80 and partly sunny today and yet the National Weather Service is sharing facts about early Winter Weather Advisories in Minnesota. I was trying to have a pleasant morning scroll through Twitter when this popped up:. The last thing I want to be thinking about in...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Mostly sunny afternoon, rain later this week
Clouds will start to dissipate on Tuesday, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s in the Twin Cities. Rain is expected later this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
How much rain when you add it all up this week in Minnesota?
Today will likely be the nicest day for several days, at least for southern Minnesota as a pattern more typically reserved for April and October settles in. Scattered showers and storms for northern Minnesota today and then a spotty few of them are possible tomorrow in or around the Twin Cities with increasing cloud cover once again.
fox9.com
Wednesday offers Twin Cities showers, storm possibilities
A wave of storm opportunities make their way through the Twin Cities Wednesday, but only some of the FOX 9 viewing area will get wet from the "popcorn" showers. Temps will see highs around the mid-80s and lows in the 60s, as chances of storms increase heading into Thursday.
"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Quiet Sunday and Monday before stretch of cold and rain
Minnesota can expect to see more sunshine on Sunday after another cloudy day on Saturday. Sunday will start with areas of patchy fog creating low visibilities, but the fog should burn off quickly by late morning. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Overall, Sunday and Monday will be quiet before we start a stretch of partly cloudy and rainy weather on Tuesday through next week.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Comments / 1