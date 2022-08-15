ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Ominous clouds spotted ahead of Thursday storms

(FOX 9) - Storms that dropped some rain and brought a little lightning to the Twin Cities on Thursday came with some ominous-looking shelf clouds. Viewers from Rogers and Coon Rapids in the north metro, all the way out to Hammond, Wisconsin captured photos of the spooky-looking clouds Thursday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Marais, MN
State
Minnesota State
fox9.com

A soggy Thursday morning for some

Some Minnesotans are waking up to a wet Thursday after big rain totals soaked some isolated places throughout the state. Dry conditions return today with a little sun in the Twin Cities, but several clusters of storms are lurking off to the west and are slowly heading our direction. We'll see if they can hold together, but some rain in at least part of the metro is looking more likely before the morning is over.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement

UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#The Twin Cities#Arrowhead
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
LUTSEN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox9.com

Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

Wednesday offers Twin Cities showers, storm possibilities

A wave of storm opportunities make their way through the Twin Cities Wednesday, but only some of the FOX 9 viewing area will get wet from the "popcorn" showers. Temps will see highs around the mid-80s and lows in the 60s, as chances of storms increase heading into Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Twin Cities

"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Quiet Sunday and Monday before stretch of cold and rain

Minnesota can expect to see more sunshine on Sunday after another cloudy day on Saturday. Sunday will start with areas of patchy fog creating low visibilities, but the fog should burn off quickly by late morning. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Overall, Sunday and Monday will be quiet before we start a stretch of partly cloudy and rainy weather on Tuesday through next week.
Kat Kountry 105

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy