Soccer

Antonio Colak desperate to deliver Champions League ‘dream’ for Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
In-form Rangers striker Antonio Colak is aiming for more goals as he eyes up a return to the Champions League.

The 28-year-old Croatia international, who signed from PAOK on a three-year deal last month, has scored in each of his last three games, the most recent of which was in the 4-0 cinch Premiership home win over St Johnstone on Saturday.

Colak featured in the Champions League last season in a group including Chelsea, Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg after scoring twice for loan club Malmo at Ibrox to knock Rangers out of the qualifiers.

Ahead of the first leg of the Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox on Tuesday night, he outlined his ambitions.

“My confidence is always high, it doesn’t matter if I score or not, I try to work hard for the team,” said Colak.

“I am happy now with this period of scoring, it makes me hungry for more.

“First of all the most important thing is the success of the team and I try to give everything for them and after that I am always happy if I can add goals and assists.

“It doesn’t matter if it is against St Johnstone or tomorrow against PSV, I always want to score.

“This is what I have done all my life, I just want to be successful.

“It (Champions League) is the highest level you can play and everyone’s dream when you start to play football and to hear the Champions League anthem is one of the biggest things.

“We are two games away from that dream and everybody is prepared and they want to give everything to get to the group stage.

“I set my targets really high and I always want to play at the highest level I can and this is what I want this year as well.

“It is an amazing feeling. I was lucky that I experienced it last year and I want it again and I want it with Rangers.”

Comments / 0

#Rangers#Croatia#The Champions League#Paok#Chelsea#Juventus#Zenit St Petersburg
Sports
