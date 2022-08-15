Read full article on original website
Essex man arrested for impaired boating in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Officers on boat patrol in Middle River arrested an Essex man for impaired driving and excessive speed earlier this month. At around midnight on August 7, officers were on boat patrol in Middle River and Norman Creek when they observed a vessel exceeding 25 knots. The area is restricted to 6 knots on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.
Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Man arrested after robbing 7/11 store for the fifth time
Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man after he robbed the same 7/11 five times. The robberies started in June.
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
Wbaltv.com
Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault
EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
Middle River Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold first-ever car show in September
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Middle River Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold its first-ever car show next month. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Pooles Island Brewing Company. Vendor spots are full, but car registration is still open. Registration costs $15 until...
Robbery reported in White Marsh, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on August 15, an individual broke into a residence in the 5400-block of Cynthia Terrace (21206) via a basement door and stole a PlayStation 5. At around noon on August 15,...
'Upsetting': Residents concerned after recent disturbances in Federal Hill
Disturbances in Baltimore’s Federal Hill has community members asking for help. Community groups are asking for action to be taken immediately against illegal acts in the area.
Man wanted for robbing Giant Food store employee
The masked man forced the employee to let him into a store office and left with an undetermined amount of money.
Stabbing reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Perry Hall on Tuesday morning. At around 8 a.m. on August 16, officers responded to the 5100-block of Honeybrook Way (21128) in response to an assault. When officers arrived, they found an individual suffering from a stab wound. Police...
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Potentially Explosive Device Dug Up In Harford County Yard Deemed 'Inert,' Sheriff Says
Alarms were sounded in the heads of some officials in Maryland when a suspicious device believed to be explosive in nature was uncovered after it was buried in a Harford County yard. The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on Wednesday, Aug. 17 advising that deputies responded to a...
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
Funeral scheduled this morning for NyKayla Strawder
BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for NyKayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BPD release body camera video of death investigation incident
BPD released the body camera video in the case of a death investigation. BPD calls the death a 'questionable death.'
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
Gunshot sounds played over speaker lead to shots fired call
A teen is now charged with assault in the incident. It is unclear if that teen is the one who played the gunshot sounds over the speaker.
