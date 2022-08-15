Read full article on original website
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
SFist
SFPD Catches Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act, Lets Him Go, Then Gives Him Directions Home
In today’s SF installment of “Police Did Nothing,” police catch an alleged catalytic converter thief red-handed in the Richmond, learn he is on probation for property theft, then kindly dismiss him while giving him directions so he could get home. It’s been a local gripe for years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Safeway worker shot to death in clash with shopper, CA cops say. Now two arrested
A Safeway employee was shot to death after a dispute with customers, California police said. Now two people have been arrested. The employee died at the San Jose supermarket on June 5, police said at the time. Coworkers told news outlets the worker, identified as 24-year-old Manuel Huizar Cornejo, may have confronted someone stealing liquor before he was shot, McClatchy News reported.
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
KRON4
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
(KRON) — Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department. From fines, to raised insurance rates, to court fees, choosing to drive under the influence...
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. Officers pulled surveillance video from the train to identify a suspect and arrest 21-year Ludwin Mazan of San Francisco.
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco ‘Amazon Tax’ Backers Want To Axe It As Amazon May Not Be Affected
A “Tax Amazon for Guaranteed Income” proposal seemed to have all the trappings of a political slam dunk in San Francisco. But supporters of the measure, called Proposition K, said on Wednesday that they’re suspending their campaign following criticism that the proposed tax is misleading. “We are...
Amazon One: ‘Pay with your palm’ coming to Bay Area grocery stores
(KRON) – A new technology that uses your palm to pay has been tested at several stores around the Bay Area, and now it may be coming to a grocery store near you. Amazon One is a contactless payment system that uses your palm to pay. Some are optimistic towards the idea of using this […]
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
Lucky stores set to close all pharmacies, advocates worry about access for some Bay Area patients
Pharmacy operations were bought out by Walgreens and prescriptions will be transferred to its nearest store. Advocates say the move may restrict access and equity to many customers who depend on their local pharmacy.
padailypost.com
Thief takes $6,000 gold watch off of victim’s arm
A robber paid a woman $20 and gave her gold chains and a ring after stealing the woman’s $6,000 gold watch and bracelet after the robbers called her over to see if she wanted some of their jewelry, according to Menlo Park Police. The woman was in an alleyway...
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
Latest Zillow report could mark shift from seller’s to buyer’s market for Bay Area homes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dip in Bay Area home values could signal a possible shift from the long trending seller’s market to a buyer’s market. The latest Zillow report reveals those findings. Bay Area home values are falling, not plummeting. However, a Zillow report finds they are dipping dramatically. As sellers lower prices with […]
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen catalytic converters are a state-wide issue, […]
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
SF DA charges teens in brutal beating of Asian elder in her home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release. Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, […]
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday on Buena Vista Road. The officials stated that an 80-year-old woman from Bakersfield was killed when she pulled in front of a big rig on [..]
