KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Safeway worker shot to death in clash with shopper, CA cops say. Now two arrested

A Safeway employee was shot to death after a dispute with customers, California police said. Now two people have been arrested. The employee died at the San Jose supermarket on June 5, police said at the time. Coworkers told news outlets the worker, identified as 24-year-old Manuel Huizar Cornejo, may have confronted someone stealing liquor before he was shot, McClatchy News reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
Government Technology

Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree

OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
OAKLAND, CA
padailypost.com

Thief takes $6,000 gold watch off of victim’s arm

A robber paid a woman $20 and gave her gold chains and a ring after stealing the woman’s $6,000 gold watch and bracelet after the robbers called her over to see if she wanted some of their jewelry, according to Menlo Park Police. The woman was in an alleyway...
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

SF DA charges teens in brutal beating of Asian elder in her home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release. Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

