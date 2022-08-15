ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Liz Cambage stepping away from WNBA 'for the time being' to focus on 'healing and personal growth'

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks player Liz Cambage arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It's been an eventful year for Cambage, who signed with the Los Angeles Sparks in February. In May, the center was accused of directing racial slurs toward the Nigerian national team while playing for Australia last summer.

Reports also said that she had gotten into a physical altercation with the team, though Cambage has denied the allegations that she used a slur and has said that she took responsibility for her involvement in the incident. She later withdrew from the team ahead of the Olympics, citing her mental health.

Cambage played in 25 of the Sparks' first 27 games this season, averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 23.4 minutes per game, which were her lowest marks since her rookie season in 2011. In late-July however, Los Angeles announced a "contract divorce" with the 30-year-old, soon after it was reported that she had "quit" the team.

A report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes following the breakup said that Cambage wasn't satisfied with her playing time and ball possession on the court. Haynes' report also indicated that she took a number away from a teammate and was critical of teammates during film sessions.

