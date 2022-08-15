Read full article on original website
Layers and LE
In the vein of the recent posts.... Here are two images that are both layered and long exposure. The camera is on a tripod with a wired remote to kick it off. The images are combined in camera. I haven't figured out how to do layering in software yet!. The...
7 Tips for Better Flower Macro Photography
Flowers are some of the best subjects for macro photography, offering an almost endless range of looks and opportunities to expand your portfolio. If you are interested in your improving your flower macro imagery, check out this excellent video tutorial that will show you seven useful tips sure to put you on the track to better photos.
How Effective Are Luminar Neo's Automatic Sensor Dust and Power Line Removal Tools?
With Luminar Neo, you have the option to remove power lines and sensor dust spots with a single click. It’s never been easier, and above all, it takes a lot of work off your hands. But is it faster than doing it manually? Or does the automatic process take up more time in the end?
Is the Infinite Black and White Plugin a Great Alternative to Silver Efex Pro?
Infinite Tools released a range of great plugins for Photoshop. Being a fan of black and white, I decided to delve into it and see how well it works. Would it help Photoshop compete against the ever-growing and very good competition?. Historically, I mostly used Silver Efex Pro for black...
The Lightroom Features a Professional Photographer Uses Most
Lightroom is the sort of program that you can spend years using, only to discover something you had never seen before. Whether you are new to the program or a seasoned user, this great video tutorial is likely to have a useful nugget of information in it sure to improve your images and make your workflow easier and more efficient.
When Less Is More: We Review the Benro Tortoise 24C Tripod
Choosing the right tripod often means finding the balance between portability and durability. How does a tripod with no center column add more flexibility to your setup?. Tripods provide a lot of help to the work of photographers and videographers. To some, they are even essential. However, having the wrong kind of tripod can also be counterproductive. For a landscape or outdoor photographer, having a tripod that adds significant weight or bulk to the gear you carry with you definitely has effects on how well you perform when shooting in addition to how tired you get after getting all the images you need.
Harry's Eye View
Almost two weeks ago I hung my Akaso 4k GOPRO clone from Harry's collar before our daily walk, so it is a little below his line of sight. I set the intervalometer to take a picture every ten seconds, believing that when we got home I would find 200+ individual images on the MicroSD card. Au contraire. It had taken a picture every ten seconds, but they were all in one big MP4 file, which was useless to me.
How to Create Compelling Woodland Photos
Woodland photography is an interesting and challenging sub-genre of landscape work that requires a bit of a different approach in order to create successful images. If you would like to improve your forest photos, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer discussing some helpful advice for taking better landscape images.
Nariga´s Heart
A few weeks ago, on a night excursion to the Punta Náriga lighthouse in Galicia. After taking the series of photographs of the Milky Way, while we were resting and recharging our batteries, we noticed the curious shape of the sand and rock on the ground. There we sat...
little egret (Egretta garzetta)
Hey are very skittish and you have to be very careful when they take flight. If they stretch their necks, it means that they will most likely take flight. I had the camera with continuous monitoring and waiting for it to fly.
A Review of the Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II Lens
A 35mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is useful for a huge range of applications, including portraits, landscapes, astrophotography, events coverage, and more. However, such a lens can easily cost over $2,000. As such, at $799, the Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II is quite an intriguing option. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Who Makes the Best 85mm Lens? Samyang, Sony, or Sigma?
An 85mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is the tool of choice for countless portrait and wedding photographers, offering a classic, flattering focal length in tandem with shallow depth of field and plenty of low-light capabilities. Such lenses run a wide gamut of prices, however. This excellent video comparison takes a look at three options with a $1,000 price difference between them, the Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II, Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM, and Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art.
A Long-Awaited Canon Lens Is on the Way
Canon's RF lens library has been steadily growing, with a wide variety of standard lenses and more extreme options for a range of photographers' needs. Nonetheless, there are still a few lenses that professionals are looking for, and thankfully, another one will likely be on its way soon, with some major improvements in tow.
A Look at the New Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens
Sigma's latest two lenses, the 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, continue the Art series custom in that they provide sharp and impressive image quality while significantly undercutting the prices of many first-party options. This excellent video review takes a look at the 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and the performance and image quality you can expect from it.
A Review of Sigma's 105mm f/1.4 Art Lens
Sigma's Art series of lenses features some of the most highly regarded options in the industry, offering impressive image quality at prices that often significantly undercut those of first-party options. The 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is the longest focal length in the lineup with an f/1.4 maximum aperture, making it an intriguing option for portrait and wedding shooters. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
