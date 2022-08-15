SUPER SIX FOOTBALL: Norcross tight end Lawson Luckie has 'unbelievable' skill set

Read full article on original website
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn Thompson
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
This week in HS Sports: Thompson vs. Buford is No. 1 in Alabama vs. No. 1 in Georgia
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. It would be hard to open the season with a higher profile matchup than Thompson faces this afternoon in the Freedom Bowl.
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris remains ineligible following transfer to Valdosta
One of Georgia's top-rated high school football players will likely be watching from the sidelines this fall, and not due to injury. Gabriel Harris, a four-star defensive end who transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta for his senior year, lost his appeal to the Georgia High School ...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian rolls past Northview
NORCROSS — Senior Abbey Duke pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s softball team cruised past Northview 10-0. Anna Hidell went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Spartans, while Annie Ahmed had two hits and scored three runs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Providence Christian grad Sean West named Storm's new athletic director
Providence Christian Academy announced Friday that Sean West, a graduate of the Lilburn private school, is the Storm's new athletic director. West spent the past year serving as Providence’s new director of sports performance, overseeing the development of Storm student-athletes while managing the school’s new Win Center for Sports Performance. He also served as an assistant baseball coach.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic
CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Back-to-back champ Buford volleyball sweeps reigning 3A champ GAC, 7A finalist Alpharetta
NORCROSS — Buford’s volleyball team posted two huge victories Tuesday night at Greater Atlanta Christian. The Wolves, last year’s Class AAAAAA state champions, defeated GAC, last year’s AAA state champion, 25-21, 25-12. Ashley Sturzoiu led the win with 13 kills, Sydney Austin added five kills and Polly Cummings had 21 assists.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sharona Huang throws no-hitter in Duluth victory
SANDY SPRINGS — Sharona Huang threw a no-hitter Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team rolled to a 9-0 win at North Springs. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
accesswdun.com
Football: Kell holds off Bluff in Corky Kell opener
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff’s first foray into the Corky Kell Classic wasn’t what they hoped it would be. However, despite a 38-23 loss to Kell at The Colosseum at Johns Creek High School on Wednesday, it also wasn’t anywhere as decisive as the score might indicate.
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
golfcourseindustry.com
Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green
Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
Police: Marcell Ozuna had ‘red/watery eyes’ as he was pulled over for doing 90 in 35 mph zone
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Norcross police arrested Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges. Ozuna was clocked speeding at about 90mph in a 35 mph zone along Beaver Ruin Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according an incident report from the Norcross Police Department. Once pulled over, the officer...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
