Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
FDA sends warning on nicotine gummies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A first-of-a-kind warning from the FDA Thursday night. The agency is calling nicotine gummies a public health crisis waiting to happen among young people. The FDA sent a warning letter to VPR brands out of Florida. The company markets fruit flavored gummies with “tobacco-free nicotine.”...
WHEC TV-10
Small earthquake detected in Genesee County
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.
WHEC TV-10
Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
WHEC TV-10
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Invasive plant is harming endangered Monarch Butterflies in western NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A watchdog group is sounding the alarm over an invasive species in New York. Swallow-wort is a non-native plant species originally introduced in the 1800s. Since this isn’t the plant’s natural habitat, there is nothing to control its spread. The group, WNY Prism, says the plant is doing serious harm to Monarch Butterflies.
WHEC TV-10
Commission meets this month about updating NY State’s alcohol laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The commission tasked with reforming the alcohol beverage control law in New York begins meeting this month. Its mission: to update the state’s nearly 90-year-old alcohol laws. It will look at the industry’s economic impact on the state, the changes needed to speed up license processing, and industry reform proposals voted on by stakeholders.
WHEC TV-10
Senate Republican leader calls on NY to adopt CDC COVID-19 guidance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One week after the CDC relaxed its COVID guidelines, they haven’t been adopted here in New York. This could cause a problem with school starting up again in a few weeks. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt sent a letter to the governor today. He’s...
WHEC TV-10
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul signs new legislation restricting imitation weapons
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Tuesday making it illegal to have fake guns that look like the real thing. Now, fake guns must be easily identifiable with bright colors or made of entirely see-through materials. This legislation is meant to clarify and strengthen...
WHEC TV-10
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. The alleged 60 errors deal...
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others was ordered held without bond pending trial as prosecutors argued Wednesday that he was a danger to his own family and the greater community. Prosecutors...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County seeks public input on culvert replacement project
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Livingston County is working on the design for a culvert replacement project located on Presbyterian Road in Mount Morris. The highway department wants to hear from the public about the new structure that will be designed to last the next 75 years. The $773,200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place...
WHEC TV-10
New pickleball courts in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Pickleball players: check this out! The town of Perinton is showing off its first official outdoor pickleball courts. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Wednesday. The town reconfigured two tennis courts at Fellows Road Park into six new pickleball courts. Two tennis courts were also resurfaced.
WHEC TV-10
Court: BIA owes damages for officer impregnating woman
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held responsible for damages awarded to a Montana woman who became pregnant after an on-duty BIA officer used the threat of criminal charges to coerce her into having sex, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. The woman,...
WHEC TV-10
Corrections officers rally to repeal act that limits time inmates stay in solitary confinement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. New York state corrections officers are repeating their call for a repeal of the ‘halt act.’ The union that represents those officers kicked off a series of rallies today, highlighting skyrocketing violence and poor morale inside prisons statewide. The ‘halt act,’ which was recently passed in...
Comments / 0