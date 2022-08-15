Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
Southwell offers hernia surgery using daVinci robot
TIFTON — Dr. Andrew Nackashi at South Georgia Surgical currently offers ventral, hiatal and inguinal hernia surgeries using the daVinci robot. “Hernia surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures in the country,” Nackashi said. “About 1 in 10 Americans will have a hernia at some point in their lives, and the majority of people will need to have surgery to repair that hernia.”
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
valdostatoday.com
United Way CEO selected for leadership roles
VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way CEO and president has been selected to serve on United Way Worldwide’s National Advisory Council. Michael Smith, president and CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way, has been selected to serve on United Way Worldwide’s National Advisory Council (NAC), which acts as a liaison between national leadership and more than 1,050 local and state United Ways.
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
douglasnow.com
CRMC opens new urgent care clinic
When an unexpected illness or injury strikes, you want to Feel Better First. To continue serving the urgent care needs of our community, Coffee Regional First Care has opened a new clinic. Located next to Starbucks and Jersey Mike’s at 1301 S Peterson Ave, Suite B, in Douglas, the new clinic will replace the previous Shirley Avenue location.
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
valdostaceo.com
Paige Dukes on Having an Open Door to Quality Services in Lowndes County
Paige Dukes is the County Manager of Lowndes County. She talks about how they gather feedback from citizens to determine services that should be implemented for the good of the county. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WCTV
SWGA school systems respond to social media threat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several southwest Georgia school districts are responding to a social media threat being disseminated in Georgia school systems. On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a “vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media.”
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
southgatv.com
Cogdell bridges open in Atkinson
PEARSON, GA – New Cogdell Highway bridges over Stump Creek and Little Red Bluff Creek in Atkinson County opened today, replacing bridges that were built in the 1950s. Cogdell Highway closed in March for bridge construction. Both bridges were replaced under Georgia Department of Transportation’s Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP), which replaces bridges that are not on the state highway system. These are uncomplicated construction projects with no right of way, environmental or other issues that would extend construction time or increase replacement cost. Some prefabricated components are used in construction. The construction contract was approximately $1.3 million for the Stump Creek bridge and $1.4 million for Little Red Bluff Creek. That does not include the cost of preliminary engineering.
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
valdostatoday.com
Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park
HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park. Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park. The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and...
southgatv.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Monroe High vs. Mitchell County
ALBANY, GA – The first High School football matchup of the season in South Georgia was rain-filled, but it did not stop Monroe High from coming away with a 21-14 win. The Golden Tornadoes shut out the Eagles in the first half with a 19-0 score that featured a passing touchdown from Corey Randle, a rushing touchdown from Jordan Washington, and a defensive score to close out the half.
ecbpublishing.com
Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County
With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
valdostatoday.com
School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area
VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school...
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
WALB 10
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
New social house, art gallery, park to drive Valdosta economy forward
From a new amphitheater to a family friendly social house, entrepreneurs and city leaders are hoping to revamp what the Azalea City has to offer for decades to come.
Comments / 1