Author Correction: A human monoclonal antibody blocks malaria transmission and defines a highly conserved neutralizing epitope on gametes

Mechanical ventilation via an endotracheal tube (ETT) is now largely reserved as a life-saving measure for premature infants not responding to non-invasive modes.1 Prolonged mechanical ventilation is associated with an increased risk of short- and long-term complications, including adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, bronchopulmonary dysplasia and death.2,3 Unfortunately, extubation failure also confers significant respiratory and neurological risks and increases mortality.4 This often creates a clinical conundrum, made worse by the awareness that extubation failure occurs in a third of intubated preterm infants.5 This is in part because reliably determining extubation readiness at the bedside is difficult, and existing tests of extubation readiness are far from perfect.6,7,8 The Spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT) has been widely adopted by clinicians for its ease of implementation at the bedside.6,7,9 The SBT involves determining whether an infant can maintain adequate oxygenation during a brief period of spontaneous breathing via the ETT during continuous positive end-expiratory pressure (CPAP).7 The rationale being that the imposed work of breathing during ETT CPAP is likely to be greater than that after extubation. Despite a high sensitivity (95%), the moderate specificity (62%) emphasises the limitations of the SBT to predict an infant who will fail extubation.9 Thus, clinicians must still rely on a degree of subjective clinical acumen, combining tests like the SBT with readily available clinical parameters and personal experience, to guide decisions on extubation readiness.

