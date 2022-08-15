Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southgatv.com
Accused arsonist could face century behind bars
NASHVILLE, GA – A Berrien County man could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted on the 55 criminal charges leveled upon him by Georgia Forestry officials. Berrien County jailers tell South Georgia Television News that 37 year old Christopher Michael Brown was denied bond shortly after his August 4th arrest.
southgatv.com
GBI investigates APD’s tear gassing arrest
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officials say the GBI is reviewing a Wednesday morning incident in which the subject had to be tear gassed prior to his arrest. Police say officers responded to 1317 Montego Ct. around 1:26 a.m. about a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a subject, Richard Lee Hunter, had assaulted his mother with a handgun.
southgatv.com
Cause of death determined in murder of Shannon Hammock
ALBANY, GA- Following August 13th’s homicide involving 45 year old, Shannon Hammock, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News that she ultimately died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. Specifics on whether a weapon was used to enforce the trauma or strangulation is...
southgatv.com
Cashier charged in Georgia EBT fraud
ALBANY, GA -Albany Police say they’ve cleared multiple theft investigations with the arrest of 43 year old LaWanda Frazier. Investigators say Frazier was a making unauthorized purchases on Georgia EBT cards which did not belong to her. Police believe Frazier was memorizing the card and PIN information from customers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
southgatv.com
Lake Blackshear water rescue
LAKE BLACKSHEAR, GA – Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies say two people are safe and back on dry land after a Wednesday afternoon water rescue on Lake Blackshear. Crisp County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Haley Little says 911 got the call around 4:45pm in regards to two people on a sinking boat near Flintview.
southgatv.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Monroe High vs. Mitchell County
ALBANY, GA – The first High School football matchup of the season in South Georgia was rain-filled, but it did not stop Monroe High from coming away with a 21-14 win. The Golden Tornadoes shut out the Eagles in the first half with a 19-0 score that featured a passing touchdown from Corey Randle, a rushing touchdown from Jordan Washington, and a defensive score to close out the half.
southgatv.com
Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post
AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southgatv.com
WATCH: Worth County dominates Turner County 21-4 in softball matchup
ASHBURN, GA – After a slow start in Tuesday’s game against Turner County, the Worth County Rams went on to score 21 runs en route to a 21-4 win. Senior infielder Josey Young went on to hit two homeruns for the Rams in the win, while Junior pitcher Ahmani Green hit one while allowing four runs on the mound.
southgatv.com
Peanut pickin’ & harvesting in Crisp
CORDELE, GA- The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Cordele-Crisp Tourism are excited to host their 3rd Annual Crisp Area Harvest Festival in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale! This Fall celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Cordele State Farmers Market. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber stated, “We are thrilled to continue to hold our annual events at the Cordele Farmers Market. This is the second year that we are holding the event in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale. Last year we had a successful event and we are looking forward to an even better turnout this year.”
Comments / 0