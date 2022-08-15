CORDELE, GA- The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Cordele-Crisp Tourism are excited to host their 3rd Annual Crisp Area Harvest Festival in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale! This Fall celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at the Cordele State Farmers Market. Monica Simmons, President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber stated, “We are thrilled to continue to hold our annual events at the Cordele Farmers Market. This is the second year that we are holding the event in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale. Last year we had a successful event and we are looking forward to an even better turnout this year.”

CORDELE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO