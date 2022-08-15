Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, LLC., will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO