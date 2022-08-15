Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
WNEM
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
nbc25news.com
Tips "flooding in" after arrest of former educator, alleged victim's lawyer speaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says that tips are "flooding in" after he announced the arrest of Eugene Pratt, a former long-time educator accused of criminal sexual assault. You can learn more about the charge against Pratt and his work history in the article linked below.
Grand Blanc woman accused of threatening health official speaks out after having case dismissed
GRAND BLANC, MI – It was sometime after 10 p.m. when Helaina Burt heard a loud knock on her front door. The stay-at-home mother of three had just put her children to bed when she was startled by the noise. The sound still rings in her ears. It’s something she can’t quite escape when someone knocks on her door to this day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WNEM
Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
abc12.com
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC
FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Police asking public to help identify suspects in alleged rent money theft
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw Police are asking the public to help identify the two individuals photographed above. Police say the subjects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, August 5th. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Matthew Gerow at...
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
46-Year-Old Essexville Woman Injured In A Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
Tuscola County police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into trees along M-25. The car crash happened on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area around 12:40 p.m.
Judge sides with Flint City Council, says it had right to remove Mays as president
FLINT, MI -- The City Council had the right to remove 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays as its president when it took the action four months ago, a Genesee Circuit Court judge has ruled. Judge Celeste D. Bell granted the council’s motion for summary disposition of a lawsuit filed by...
Shooting closes eastbound I-69 in Burton
BURTON, MI – Police closed eastbound I-69 at Center Road to investigate a shooting between two vehicles, with one injury. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said there was a shooting on eastbound I-69, west of Belsay Road, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim was driven to an...
Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash In Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay. No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
Mount Pleasant teen dies in golf cart crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An Isabella County teenager is dead following an apparent golf cart crash. At about 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Mount Pleasant police responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments, 3726 S. Isabella Road. As they patrolled the area, officers found a rolled-over golf cart in Horizon Park.
16-Year-Old Boy Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant, MI)
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a motor vehicle accident involving a golf cart occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a 16-year-old boy along [..]
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 1