WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mom said she is not stopping the yard sale for Nigel until every item is gone. This past weekend, Team Nigel and Boxed with Love started the yard sale raising money for a crime stopper’s reward. She hopes once the...
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 19-21
It's a weekend for soul music under the stars and at the Girls' Night Out Event at the fairgrounds. You can also check out a play at Albany State University or join the battle against obesity in a 5k run.
Chilling at the courthouse: Dougherty Judicial Building gets new cooling equipment
ALBANY — For drivers in downtown Albany who were curious about the crane, the explanation is that it was there for the replacement of a cooling tower at the Dougherty County Judicial Building. The $145,000 piece of equipment is replacing a cooling tower that had been in service at...
southgatv.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Monroe High vs. Mitchell County
ALBANY, GA – The first High School football matchup of the season in South Georgia was rain-filled, but it did not stop Monroe High from coming away with a 21-14 win. The Golden Tornadoes shut out the Eagles in the first half with a 19-0 score that featured a passing touchdown from Corey Randle, a rushing touchdown from Jordan Washington, and a defensive score to close out the half.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
WALB 10
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
WALB 10
City commission gives OK for new Albany Tech, Phoebe learning community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A proposed learning community that was denied by the Albany Dougherty County Historic Preservation Committee was given the green light to now be built. The Albany City Commission on Monday overturned the preservation committee’s decision to deny the learning community for Albany Technical College and Phoebe. The vote to overturn the preservation committee’s denial was unanimous.
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
WALB 10
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth, at full strength, ready to make impact
ALBANY — An injury late in the season kept running back Jacob Stallworth out of the playoff run and the early parts of basketball season, but the senior is back at full strength now and hoping to be a part of another strong football season for the Dougherty Trojans.
WALB 10
Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
southgatv.com
Robinson makes cut for SGTC barber post
AMERICUS, GA – Andre Robinson of Americus has been hired as the full-time Barbering instructor at South Georgia Technical College, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Robinson has been an adjunct Barbering instructor for SGTC since August of 2019. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drug overdoses, specifically opioids, are on the rise across Dougherty County. Health department officials said Dougherty County is expected to have more drug overdose deaths than last year. Dr. Charles Ruis, director of public health services, said last year, there were 38 overdose deaths in Dougherty...
Americus Times-Recorder
SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE
(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were...
Phoebe sees declining COVID numbers, with 24 hospitalized in Albany
ALBANY — COVID-19 seems to have taken us all on a ride on a storm-tossed ocean for more than two years, with high waves of climbing cases and troughs when numbers go down. And there likely is more rough water ahead. The latest wave, which was nowhere near as...
southgatv.com
Cashier charged in Georgia EBT fraud
ALBANY, GA -Albany Police say they’ve cleared multiple theft investigations with the arrest of 43 year old LaWanda Frazier. Investigators say Frazier was a making unauthorized purchases on Georgia EBT cards which did not belong to her. Police believe Frazier was memorizing the card and PIN information from customers...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomasville vs. Brooks County
The first official week of the season for Georgia is here, and for Thomasville and Brooks County, two teams that played for state titles last season, they want a week one challenge.
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
