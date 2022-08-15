ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

Comments / 3

Paul Reese
3d ago

yeah, right. just another ploy to deny inmates, err, INCARCERATED INDIVIDUALS from receiving packages from family members and the vendors providing kick back money to the prison system.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streetfoodblog.com

From financial professor to deli operator: Native of Pakistan pleased to make a residing in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE – A couple of minutes after he had made his twelfth and thirteenth sub sandwiches of the day, for 2 younger males who regarded like that they had spent the final eight hours working exterior, Khalid Saleem watched a red-faced man in shorts and a blue t-shirt stagger into his comfort retailer late on a latest afternoon.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Officer sues Hyde Park PD claiming gender discrimination

HYDE PARK – A female Hyde Park Police officer is suing the town, a former member of the department, and a current lieutenant of the department with a claim of gender discrimination. The lawsuit was filed on August 10, 2022 by officer Jacquelyn Tucker, who is married to the Hyde Park Police Department PBA President, Detective Joshua Tucker.
HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coxsackie, NY
wamc.org

Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims

The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fourteen-year-old stabbed

CITY OF HUDSON – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest by another teenager in what police in the City of Hudson describe as an ongoing issue between the two who know one another. The victim of the Tuesday evening incident in the area of the Hudson Terrace...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRGB

"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

The Smoking Gun: Kim, Montagnino, Sanghvi-What Did They Know and When Did They Know It?

At a recent City Council meeting, Saratoga Springs Mayor Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino, and Finance Commissioner Sanghvi made blistering attacks on Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran and Director of Risk and Safety Marilyn Rivers accusing them of trying to hide a payment for a deductible owed to the city’s insurance company in a settlement of a lawsuit against the city (see recent post). Montagnino claimed he only became aware of the settlement by using his attorney skills to find information on the web. Kim and Sanghvi asserted that they were also not told of the settlement.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Michigan man killed in Stormville motorcycle accident

STORMVILLE – A 51-year-old Michigan man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding ran off Route 216 in Stormville, East Fishkill Police reported. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, August 13, where they found the unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. Police...
STORMVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Law enforcement strengthens plans to combat Poughkeepsie gun violence

POUGHKEEPSIE – With a substantial increase in gun violence this year, the City of Poughkeepsie Police are re-doubling their efforts with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies and community partners to curtail the violence. Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison credits Ward 5 Common Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers with taking a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy