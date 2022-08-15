Read full article on original website
Paul Reese
3d ago
yeah, right. just another ploy to deny inmates, err, INCARCERATED INDIVIDUALS from receiving packages from family members and the vendors providing kick back money to the prison system.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you wash your arms and legs in the shower?
" I have said this for years. Why waste soap on your arms and legs. So do you think more people will follow my lead now that the experts are saying it?" What do you think? Will you pass on soaping up your arms and legs or will you keep doing it?
streetfoodblog.com
From financial professor to deli operator: Native of Pakistan pleased to make a residing in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE – A couple of minutes after he had made his twelfth and thirteenth sub sandwiches of the day, for 2 younger males who regarded like that they had spent the final eight hours working exterior, Khalid Saleem watched a red-faced man in shorts and a blue t-shirt stagger into his comfort retailer late on a latest afternoon.
Scotia PD sounds alarm after recent car larcenies
The Village of Scotia Police Department is sounding the alarm after several car break-ins were reported in the area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Officer sues Hyde Park PD claiming gender discrimination
HYDE PARK – A female Hyde Park Police officer is suing the town, a former member of the department, and a current lieutenant of the department with a claim of gender discrimination. The lawsuit was filed on August 10, 2022 by officer Jacquelyn Tucker, who is married to the Hyde Park Police Department PBA President, Detective Joshua Tucker.
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
wamc.org
Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims
The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
14-Year-Old Stabbed Over 'Ongoing issue' Between Teens In City Of Hudson, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another teen over an "ongoing issue," authorities said. The attack took place in Columbia County around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Hudson. Officers responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a reported stabbing via...
WRGB
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fourteen-year-old stabbed
CITY OF HUDSON – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest by another teenager in what police in the City of Hudson describe as an ongoing issue between the two who know one another. The victim of the Tuesday evening incident in the area of the Hudson Terrace...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man pleads guilty to directing racial epithet at off-duty police officer
GOSHEN – A 61-year-old Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a verbal dispute in Newburgh in which the man spewed a racial epithet and drove off. William Ryan, who is...
WRGB
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing
The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
The Smoking Gun: Kim, Montagnino, Sanghvi-What Did They Know and When Did They Know It?
At a recent City Council meeting, Saratoga Springs Mayor Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino, and Finance Commissioner Sanghvi made blistering attacks on Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran and Director of Risk and Safety Marilyn Rivers accusing them of trying to hide a payment for a deductible owed to the city’s insurance company in a settlement of a lawsuit against the city (see recent post). Montagnino claimed he only became aware of the settlement by using his attorney skills to find information on the web. Kim and Sanghvi asserted that they were also not told of the settlement.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
VTDigger
Court to weigh Bennington murder defendant’s competency for trial
BENNINGTON — The case of a man accused of fatally slashing a woman in downtown Bennington last year remains in limbo, as a competency hearing to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial has been delayed until October. The defendant, Darren Pronto, is charged with first-degree murder...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Michigan man killed in Stormville motorcycle accident
STORMVILLE – A 51-year-old Michigan man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding ran off Route 216 in Stormville, East Fishkill Police reported. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, August 13, where they found the unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Law enforcement strengthens plans to combat Poughkeepsie gun violence
POUGHKEEPSIE – With a substantial increase in gun violence this year, the City of Poughkeepsie Police are re-doubling their efforts with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies and community partners to curtail the violence. Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison credits Ward 5 Common Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers with taking a...
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
Comments / 3