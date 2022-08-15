Mississippi Insight for August 14, 2022: Strugov and Southward
Leelila Strugov from AtomicMind offers her insights on teacher vacancies and what parents need to know about their kids’ college prospects. Also, Linda Southward from the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi discusses the findings in the latest Kids Count survey. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
