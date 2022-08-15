ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Insight for August 14, 2022: Strugov and Southward

By Tom Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m5iz_0hHu8geu00

Leelila Strugov from AtomicMind offers her insights on teacher vacancies and what parents need to know about their kids’ college prospects. Also, Linda Southward from the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi discusses the findings in the latest Kids Count survey. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?

Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas teachers $5,500 behind Mississippi’s

Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes July 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023. The MLC transferred $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

MAAP results in, Mississippi students rebounding in academics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to education leaders, the results show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts (ELA) and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip: Mississippi Book Festival

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to the State Capitol for a preview of the Mississippi Book Festival. The festival returns this weekend with an action-packed schedule. Ellen Daniels and Tonja Murphy join us to talk about what you can expect and why it’s an event you don’t want to miss!
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting.  According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Mississippi hospital having problems with clogged sewer line

A clogged sewer line has compounded problems for a Mississippi hospital that was already dealing with financial difficulties. The clog at Greenwood Leflore Hospital was cleared by Tuesday, but the hospital remained mostly empty for a second consecutive day as workers checked to ensure the building was clear of potentially harmful gases, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Insight#Southward#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Rick Ross says ‘there will be mistakes’ after Wingstop violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– World-renowned rapper Rick Ross says he’s learning lessons after his family’s Wingstop locations across Mississippi were fined for violating labor laws.  Over the years, Wingstop has become synonymous with Rick Ross after he opened multiple locations across Mid-South. A new report by the U.S. Department of Labor suggests the Grammy award-winning artist has been cooking up more than […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDWFP to hold meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will hold a public meeting in Vicksburg to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The meeting will be held on Monday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lovisa Auditorium on Hinds Community College, Vicksburg Campus. MDWFP biologists will present information during the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy