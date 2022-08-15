Read full article on original website
Related
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
wbrc.com
Birmingham mechanic says drivers are delaying auto maintenance because of inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are now skipping out on car maintenance because they simply don’t have the funds, according to an auto mechanic in Birmingham. Jerry Daw, who works at Auto and Truck Services said because they are dealing with price increases, so are their customers. Daw...
Michaels Invites the Oxford Community to Its Grand Opening Celebration
Oxford, AL – Bring your friends and family for a day of free food, crafting, and giveaways to celebrate Michaels joining the neighborhood. Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Oxford, AL on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
Your thrifting finds just got better at The Foundry Thrift Stores
We know you’ve probably seen someone’s thrift haul on TikTok or Instagram and you now want to do your own. Thrifting isn’t just a budget and environmentally friendly form of shopping, but it’s also so easy to do at The Foundry’s Thrift Stores in Pelham and Cullman. Keep reading to learn how you can help rebuild lives by shopping and donating items to The Foundry’s Thrift Stores.
realtysouth.com
4550 LITTLE RIDGE DRIVE
Welcome to 4550 Little Ridge Dr! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Brick North Shelby County home is zoned Oak Mtn Schools and has lots of room to grow. New Roof 2022, New Trane HVAC 2018, Whirlpool water heater 2014, New chimney 2022. Super convenient to shopping, restaurants, grocery, workout facilities, schools and is located at the end of a cul-de sac.
ABC 33/40 News
Report: Anniston one of the cheapest U.S. cities to live in
A recent report from Kiplinger shows the Anniston metro area ranks 6th on a list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Some people said there are pros and cons to the ranking. "At first it sounds like a good thing, especially with inflation and the economy like it is, that you can also live in a cheaper part of the state," said Chad Hopper who works in Anniston occasionally.
Anniston Library Holding Estate Sale
Anniston, AL – On Thursday, August 25th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will be holding an estate sale preview for Friends of the Library. The public will be invited on August 26th 8:30 am – 4:00 pm and 27th 8:30 am – 1:00 pm. Join them at the Library for an estate sale. Antiques, vintage glassware, furniture, collectibles and more.
wbrc.com
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?
The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
Shelby Reporter
Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex
HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
Shelby Reporter
Papa John’s comes to Chelsea
CHELSEA – A Papa John’s restaurant is coming to the city of Chelsea. The franchise will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners, where Southern Vape was formerly located. “We’re having drawings done right now,” said Ray Lineberry, operating partner of PJ Cheese Inc. “The lease is signed, it’s at least 10 years.”
Shelby Reporter
Restaurant scores for June
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from June 1-30: -Little Caesars; 16724 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 82. -McDonald’s #32515; 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 6/1/22; 84/. -Burger King #21983; 5076 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 84. -Calera BP; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 6/30/22; 85. -Momma’s...
wbrc.com
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is tired of waiting for their house to be made whole, nine months after a tree truck fell through their roof while attempting to remove a tree limb. “I was actually sitting on the other side of that wall right there when the...
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Comments / 0