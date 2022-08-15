Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
wtoc.com
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stillmore (Stillmore, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash in Stillmore early Wednesday that killed three van passengers. According to Coroner Jeffrey Peebles, the crash happened at [..]
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Missing 14-year-old boy located
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing 14-year-old boy has been located safe and sound. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced on Thursday that Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday night SPD announced he had been located safely.
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
wtoc.com
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
wtoc.com
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
wtoc.com
22-year-old killed on West 38th Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on West 38th Street in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block for a reported shooting shortly after midnight. Officers found 22-year-old Phoenix Odom deceased from a gunshot wound. The...
WJCL
Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
wtoc.com
New stop light tentatively set to turn on Wednesday on Dean Forest Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that take Dean Forest Road near I-16 – there will be a new stop light on your route tentatively set to start on Wednesday. That intersection typically has over a thousand cars go through it during rush hour each day. Wednesday...
wtoc.com
Missing Bryan Co. woman found safe
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s office O’Hare has been found. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman in need of medication. Betty O’Hare, 48, has been missing since Monday evening wearing light blue pants...
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
allongeorgia.com
08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Beaufort Deputies searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said family members reported Andrew “Drew” Moore missing. The 28-year-old is 5-foot-five, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. BCSO said Moore is known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat. He […]
Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
CBS 46
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May. Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.
SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort County crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday in Beaufort County. According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, the accident happened Tuesday afternoon around just before 4 p.m. along US-278 near Pinckney Colony Road. The driver of a Toyota pickup truck was headed southbound on […]
