St. Cloud Area School District 742 Knocking on Doors and Handing Out Goodie Bags Tuesday
The St. Cloud Area School District 742 staff are welcoming new families to the district by knocking on doors and handing out goodie bags on Tuesday, August 23rd. Administrators say each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter and a book for elementary aged kids or affirmation cards for secondary students.
2022 Huskies First Four Kicking Off Tomorrow With Events All Weekend
Classes at St. Cloud State start Monday, August 22nd. Here’s what new incoming freshman can expect to do with their first few days as a husky before school starts. On Thursday, after being introduced as members of St. Cloud State students can spend their evening watching Monsters University while eating s’mores and playing yard games on the lawn of Stearns Hall.
St. Cloud Police Use Helicopter and Increase Law Enforcement for New Initiative
You may have noticed a major increase in police watching the roads as well as a helicopter flying around St. Cloud recently. The St. Cloud Police Department says since August 8th, they have conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,00 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns and $5,000 cash.
St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Welcomes New Huskies to the Line-Up
St. Cloud State Men’s hockey will be entering the 2022/2023 college hockey season with a lot of new faces after losing 8 seniors at the end of the 2021/2022 season followed by 3 more players departing via the transfer portal. The team recently introduced the addition of 7 freshmen...
