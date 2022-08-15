ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

2022 Huskies First Four Kicking Off Tomorrow With Events All Weekend

Classes at St. Cloud State start Monday, August 22nd. Here’s what new incoming freshman can expect to do with their first few days as a husky before school starts. On Thursday, after being introduced as members of St. Cloud State students can spend their evening watching Monsters University while eating s’mores and playing yard games on the lawn of Stearns Hall.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

