localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Naegi Announces Brick and Mortar Restaurant Coming Soon
Japanese Fried Chicken Sandos Headed to Oceanside
Eater
Private Speakeasy Sails Into the East Village’s Old Harbor Distilling Company
Making waves since 2014, when it entered the East Village as one of San Diego’s first craft distilleries, Old Harbor Distilling Co. is embarking on several projects this year including its own line of canned cocktails and a satellite tasting room and casual restaurant in the works at Seaport Village.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Joining The Headquarters at Seaport
Texas-Based Steakhouse to Bring 17 Cuts of Meat Plus a Gourmet Salad Bar to Seaport Village
The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer Among Proposed Tenants at The Cottages on Roosevelt
Carlsbad Development to Welcome Ice Cream, Coffee, Seafood, and More
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
NBC San Diego
Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego
Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park. The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22
August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
NBC San Diego
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years
At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
KPBS
Former San Diego homes of Dr. Seuss and Ted Williams for sale
Teddy Ballgame, the splendid splinter, the Kid: Ted Williams was — and still is — called by many names. The baseball Hall of Famer is best known for his time playing on the Boston Red Sox and as a military veteran. But all of his greatness began in...
theregistrysocal.com
Amazon Will Soon Fill 123,000 SQFT Creative Office Space at The Collection at UTC in La Jolla
Amazon is one step closer to moving into its new office space in the San Diego area. In May, the company announced plans to lease 123,000 square feet in La Jolla, with B + H Architects suggesting that designs on the project are set to begin soon. “We are very...
coolsandiegosights.com
Japanese spiritual dolls exhibit in Balboa Park.
I’d never heard of the expression “spiritual dolls” until I visited Balboa Park last weekend. KOKORO NO KATACHI | Image of the Heart is an exhibition of spiritual dolls at the Japanese Friendship Garden. It features the work of Kimiko Koyanagi and Michiko Stone, artists who combine traditional Japanese doll-making with contemporary art.
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
KPBS
San Diego author's new memoir describes a life violently altered, but 'Not Broken'
Born to indigenous working class Mexican immigrants in San Diego in the 1970s, Jesse Leon’s childhood was violently altered when he was 11 years old. In his new memoir "I'm Not Broken," Leon said that before being violently sexually assaulted he was a nerdy kid who loved to learn.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
Grange Garden holds grand opening on Cedros
Grange Garden held a grand opening celebration and "state-of-the-art custom coffee bar rollout" at its Cedros Avenue location on Aug. 13.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Nonprofit Thrift Store Bringing Style Back After Two-Year Closure
Giving back to the community never goes out of style. On Thursday, a popular Chula Vista nonprofit reopened its second-hand store after a two-year hiatus in the most stylish way possible: With a fashion show. If you head down to Project Refresh you’ll be sure to find great deals and...
