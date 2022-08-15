Fatal crash involving children shuts down roads in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been killed and several others, including children, have been hospitalized after a fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday morning.

Unified Police say the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger car with children. The deadly crash happened in the Storm Mountain area near milepost 4.2.

Authorities confirm the driver — 36-year-old Jessica Keetch Minnesota from West Jordan — was killed. Two children ages 2 and 4 were both taken to a local hospital for injury treatment along with a female passenger in her late 50s to early 60s.

Police say the 4-year-old is currently in extremely critical condition.









According to police, the dump truck was heading down the canyon road and somehow lost control of the brakes. Police say the truck driver had limited visibility at the time and collided with the passenger car heading eastbound.

“Anyone who’s driven up the Cottonwood Canyon knows this is probably the worst spot,” says Unified Police. “There’s just no visibility either way, going up or down, because of the way those rocks are.”

The truck driver sustained minor injuries. Multiple agencies were on scene investigating the deadly incident.

Roads were closed in both directions along SR-190 for several hours, but have since reopened.

