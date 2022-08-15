Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
TMNT: The Last Ronin Collection Becomes NYT Bestseller With First Print Selling Out
IDW Publishing has announced that the hardcover collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has officially landed on the New York Times Bestseller list and has officially sold out of its initial print run. According to the publisher, the initial printing of the hardcover 60,000-unit print run and sold out within the first six weeks of release. Fans who didn't manage to get a copy however will be in luck as an additional 100,000 units have been ordered and will be released in mid-September. When the series first premiered in October of 2020 it would lead to over 840,000 units of the individual comics being sold.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
ComicBook
Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever
Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.
ComicBook
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
ComicBook
Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset Is $200 Cheaper Today
Playmobil recently took on LEGO and some of the massive Star Wars sets in their Ultimate Collector's Series lineup with the 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset. It was touted as "the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point" with a $499.99 price tag to match. However, you can order one here at Entertainment Earth for $299.99 with free US shipping at the time of writing. That $200 discount is, by far, the biggest we've seen on this set to date, and it probably won't last long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Announced
A new, original story starring the one and only Cal Kestis is on the way as Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel by author Sam Maggs and published by Del Rey that is set between the events of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is set to release on March 7, 2023.
ComicBook
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...
ComicBook
What You Need to Know Before Watching Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now out in theaters – the second highly-anticipated feature-film from the Dragon Ball Super franchise. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, by taking some fan-favorite classic material from the Dragon Ball Z era, and giving them some updates for the new Dragon Ball Super era. In taking on that challenge, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does require some previous knowledge of the series to fully understand and appreciate what this pivotal chapter is doing.
ComicBook
Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reflects on Making "Something Super Unusual" With Marvel Series
Moon Knight was the first Marvel series to hit Disney+ in 2022, and fans are still holding out hope for a second season. Oscar Isaac recently talked about being locked into Marvel contracts, but it seems like the actor does want to return to playing Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley. In a recent interview with Deadline's The Process, the actor talked about making "something super unusual" for Marvel and working on a show that was rich with character study.
ComicBook
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Deal Offers Some Fantastic Games For Free
There is a pretty fantastic deal going on right now for the Xbox Series S that includes a combination of a discount on the console itself and a free game with some big AAA options. If you're not not dead set on a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you are interested in playing some next gen games and / or getting into Game Pass, this is something you won't want to miss.
NFL・
ComicBook
Wizards of the Coast Announces One D&D, Which Includes Dungeons & Dragons Digital Tabletop
Wizards of the Coast has formally announced its plans for the future of Dungeons & Dragons, with the launch of One D&D. One D&D is a three-prong initiative to support Dungeons & Dragons players, providing players with a single digital outlet for the game. One D&D will include the actual Dungeons & Dragons game itself, which will receive updated Core Rulebooks in 2024, along with two digital platforms. The first platform is D&D Beyond, which Wizards purchased earlier this year and has already used to launch exclusive official content for users. The second platform is Dungeons & Dragons Digital, a virtual tabletop service powered by Unreal Engine that will be used to enhance digital play. Not only will Dungeons & Dragons Digital support official adventures through pre-made scenario maps and virtual tabletop pieces, players will also be able to customize miniatures as well.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
ComicBook
Sega Reportedly Working on Comix Zone and Space Channel 5 Movies
Sega is reportedly developing movies for Comix Zone and Space Channel 5. Sega appears to be expanding its IP into film following the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog films. Ahead of the recent release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sega and Paramount both confirmed that a third film was in the works. It was recently confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release in December 2024, giving fans something to look forward to in the coming years. In addition to that, Sega announced that it was working on a live-action adaptation of Yakuza, but there hasn't been any meaningful development on that since the initial news broke.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion and Extended Edition Get Peacock Premiere Date
Streaming service Peacock is home to a number of beloved Universal Pictures titles, and with Jurassic World Dominion having just landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, fans have wondered when it could premiere on the streaming service, with that premiere date having been unveiled. Next month, not only will fans be able to watch the theatrical edition of Jurassic World Dominion, but also the all-new extended edition, which contains 14 minutes of additional footage incorporated back into the narrative, as well as Peacock hosting other behind-the-scenes features. Both versions of Jurassic World Dominion will premiere on the service on September 2nd.
Comments / 0