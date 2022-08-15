Deion Sanders, Jackson State to appear on ESPN 10 times in 2022

Fans hoping to get a look at Deion Sanders and Jackson State will have plenty of opportunity per the new SWAC TV schedule.

Jackson State is slated to appear on ESPN platforms a total of ten times this fall, with two games being added to its initial serving.

Sanders responded to the news on Instagram on Monday morning:



“I want NBC, CBS, NFL Network, ABC, TNT,” Sanders said in a comment.

JSU last appeared on ABC in December in the Celebration Bowl. The game is scheduled to be on ABC again this year.

The visibility will start in Week One when JSU takes on Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. That game will be broadcast live on ESPN 2 from Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 4. Two weeks later its matchup against Grambling State will be broadcast live on ESPN3, with a tape-delay broadcast on ESPNU.

The next two games — matchups against SWAC East foes Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State — will be broadcast on ESPN-Plus.

Mid-October matchups against Bethune-Cookman and Campbell University will now be streamed on ESPN-Plus, after being originally slotted for HBCUGo, a new service showcasing SWAC TV games. The matchup against Campbell will serve as homecoming as two of the top recruiting programs in the FCS face off.



JSU’s last four games of the season (Southern, Texas Southern, Alabama A&M and Alcorn State) will all be streamed on the ESPN Plus platform as originally planned.



The only Jackson State game that won’t appear on television is its matchup against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. That game will feature Eddie George of Tennessee State against Sanders and JSU. Jackson State won the 2021 matchup between the two programs.



Deion Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record during the 2021 football season, including a SWAC title.

