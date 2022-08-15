ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station, police say

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

A 40-year-old man was shot and gravely wounded outside a CTA Red Line station in Englewood on the South Side Saturday night, police said.

The man was in a verbal argument with another man at about 8:34 p.m. when the other man took out a gun and shot him in the thigh, police said. Paramedics transported the 40-year-old from the first block of West 69th Street to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The man who was shot was last listed in grave condition. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, police said, and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

The incident occurred a week after Chicago police announced they would ramp up security in the CTA transit system to make public transportation safer.

The department said it would deploy more police officers — even pulling some from desk duties — to the transit system. The CTA also announced they would bring back K-9 security guard teams for patrols.

Chicago Tribune’s Paige Fry contributed.

