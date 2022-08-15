Adele Covers ‘Elle’ Magazine in Glamorous Slip Dresses, Fur Coat & More

Adele went bold for her latest covergirl moment, fronting the September 2022 issue of Elle — accompanied by a revealing new interview .

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an array of glamorous ensembles for Mario Sorrenti’s lens. Styled by George Cortina, her cover shot ensemble consisted of a pale pink Fendi silk slip dress, trimmed with delicate red flounder. Layered beneath a brown fur Polo Georgis coat, Adele’s ensemble was finished with sheer Falke tights and gold Cartier rings.

Elsewhere in the editorial, the vintage glamour-inspired editorial continued with an array of colorful ensembles. The “I Drink Wine” singer also wore numerous outfits, including a blue Courreges sweater and Levi’s jeans, a white Celine coat, a red Aliette dress, a yellow Loro Piana coat and a purple Givenchy shirt tucked into a blue button-up Marc Jacobs skirt. Rounding out the series is a black-and-white shot of the singer in a furry Saint Laurent coat, cinched with a buckled Artemas Quibble belt.

In the accompanying interview with Emma Carmichael, the “30” musician discusses a range of topics, including high and low points of her life, canceling her Vegas residency and fallen in love with boyfriend Rich Paul — as well as reflecting on her career journey in her youth.

“I like seeing myself in these four different moments of my life,” Adele tells Carmichael of planning her Vegas performances. “It’s been really emotional putting the set list and the visuals together, because so much has happened. Fifteen years is a long time. But one thing I feel so lucky with how big my life is now, is that I really lived a normal life.”

