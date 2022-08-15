ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boulet Brothers Sign Multi-Production Deal With Shudder

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago

Shudder — AMC’s streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural — has inked a deal with The Boulet Brothers to expand their Dragula franchise with a new season, a new spinoff series and an additional special to air in the next year.

The first project is a full-season spinoff series based on their reality competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula that has already finished principal filming and will debut this fall. The series’ format, content and cast are still being kept under wraps.

The new pact comes on the heels of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s fourth season, which became one of Shudder’s most watched series of 2021.

“With The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Resurrection , the Boulet Brothers have proven to be uniquely talented producers and storytellers, creating innovative, inclusive programming that smashes genres and draws a large and loyal following. We’re excited to be working with them on their upcoming new competition series, with more to come in 2023,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, in a statement.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be a Dragula fan. This new partnership with Shudder (and the AMC family) provides an incredible opportunity for us to expand our cinematic universe and to flesh out all of the characters, stories and stars that audiences have fallen in love with over the years,” said the Boulet Brothers in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about the content that we’re about to unleash, and if fans have felt shocked and engaged with our content in the past, they are truly not ready for what’s coming next. It’s going to be a wild, fun, and terrifying new ride.”

The Boulet Brothers are represented by CAA and managed by PEG.

