Poughkeepsie man struck by car in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Poughkeepsie Town Police say a 34-year-old resident sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday.

Police say the crash happened in a crosswalk near the intersection of State Route 44 and Cherry Hill Drive.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie, remained at the scene.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

