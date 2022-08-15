ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mads Mikkelsen On Replacing Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ And Why Depp “Might” Come Back – Sarajevo

By Damon Wise
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDSBK_0hHu7NcM00

Although Mads Mikkelsen arrived at the Sarajevo Film Festival to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his outstanding contribution to the art of film, many of the crowd who attended the event’s morning “Coffee With…” event on Monday seemed, rather worryingly, to be fans of the Danish star’s TV work — notably NBC’s cannibal drama Hannibal . Nevertheless, the actor took their questions in his stride as part of a wide-ranging conversation that embraced his early career in Danish indie cinema, his move to the U.S. and the MCU, his affection for Pink Floyd, and his love of football. “I always wanted to make money out of sports,” he quipped. “It never happened.”

Speaking of his most recent release, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , in which he played Gellert Grindelwald, Mikkelsen admitted he’d had concerns about replacing Johnny Depp , who withdrew from the franchise due to his much-publicized court case with ex-wife Amber Heard. He also hinted at Depp’s possible return.

“It was very intimidating,” said Mikkelsen. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed—he won the suit, the court [case]—so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide. So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

Thinking back to his early days, after making his debut in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher (1996) as a late starter at the age of 30, Mikkelsen explained that the ’90s were a pivotal time for Danish cinema. “Looking back, it was obviously wonderful,” he said, “but when I was in the middle of it, it seemed only natural—this was just what we did. There was a whole generation of filmmakers on either side of the camera who wanted to change Danish cinema.

“It [used to be] somebody who was 80-something years old directing people who were 17 years old, and then all of a sudden people of the same generation wanted to collaborate. Everybody had their own style—[ Open Hearts director] Susanne Bier had hers and Nicholas Winding Refn had his—so we could jump between styles, but we all had some kind of same energy. And I think that’s what changed the movie business in Denmark. It wasn’t just one thing, it wasn’t a bunch of geniuses coming up. It was just that all of a sudden the same generation started coming together. Later on, we worked with those older directors as well, but we needed to identify ourselves first.”

After his breakout role as 007’s nemesis Le Chiffre in the 2006 Bond film Casino Royale , in which he had to “kick the sh*t out of Bond’s balls,” Mikkelsen began receiving offers from the U.S. This led to his stint as Hannibal Lecter (a character he described as “a fallen angel” rather than a psychopath) and bad-guy duties in 2016’s Doctor Strange . “The scale of those films is insane,” he said, “and it’s very interesting to work within that world. I would say that one single set-piece of a Marvel film has the same budget as an entire Danish film, so the sky’s the limit, right? I grew up watching those films, and, of course, it’s fantastic to be part of it. Now, only doing [blockbusters] might not be enough for me, so, luckily, I can luckily go back and forth. Having said that, acting in front of a green screen, fighting a giant scorpion that is not there, is real acting, you know? Sitting in a kitchen, having a dialogue with someone is more re-acting. You actually use your imagination when you work with a green screen—there’s a lot of acting in that.”

A roving microphone passed around by the audience resulted in a lot of random questions: one about the film that changed his life (Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver ), another about the first book that made him emotional ( The Brothers Lionheart by Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren), and another about how he felt about being “routinely” voted the sexiest man in Denmark (“It’s a fine list to be on, but I wouldn’t be crying if I wasn’t on it”).

One question that truly stumped him, however, was being asked to name his top three leading actors or actresses. “I will only have three friends if I answer that question, and I will get a thousand enemies, right?” he joked. On reflection, he added, “There are so many fantastic actors that I’ve worked with a lot back home, and there are many more out there. One guy I’ve always wanted to work with is a French actor called Vincent Cassel. I think he’s amazing. I grew up with Robert De Niro, and if I could have Meryl Streep on the team, well, that would be great.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 26

Yo Massa
3d ago

I believe Johnny Depp has moved on from studios,producers and franchises that betrayed him,they presumed him guilty before he could prove his innocence..we shall see..🤔

Reply
13
Melissa Carter
3d ago

I love Depp but I think he did a great job. One Depp I think wouldn't of been right at especially with the connection the character had to Dumbledore.

Reply
4
Cheryl Sorn
4d ago

Yes!! Bring him back!! Worst decision to cut him out!!!

Reply
10
Related
Deadline

Johnny Depp As King Louis XV: First Image Released Of Actor In Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, Filming Underway In France

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: France’s Why Not Productions has unveiled a playful first teaser image of Johnny Depp in the role of King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s historical love story Jeanne du Barry, in which she also co-stars as the titular courtesan. Check it out below. Rust And Bone and A Prophet production company Why Not has also confirmed that shoot began on July 26 for 11 weeks, with locations including Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region as well as the studio. The production marks Depp’s first feature film role in three years, and...
WORLD
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Cassel
Person
Susanne Bier
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Nicolas Winding Refn
Person
Astrid Lindgren
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Depp
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Martin Scorsese
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Sarajevo#Film Star#Danish#Nbc#Mcu
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Popculture

Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M

The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy