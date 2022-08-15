ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Just Responded to Rumors She’s Engaged to Her BF After She Wore a Diamond Ring—She ‘Definitely’ Wants Kids With Him

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
After rumors circulated after she wore a diamond ring on her finger, many fans are wondering: is Adele engaged? The “Easy on Me” singer went on record in her September 2022 Elle cover story to address the rumors that she tied the knot with BF Rich Paul.

In the Elle story, Adele denies the rumors that she is engaged to Rich, but she affirms that she’s totally head over heels for him. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said addressing the diamond ring that she wore to the 2022 BRIT Awards. In the interview, she repeatedly jokes about the fact that she’s not married. . “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she said “I’m not married.” She then proceeds to sing “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” Adele previously addressed the rumors on the Graham Norton Show on February 10, 2022, and cheekily responded to the rumors with, “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

On whether she wants kids with him, Adele enthusiastically replied with her abundant love for her boyfriend. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she confirmed, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.” However, she currently has her eyes on her ongoing Las Vegas residency . “All I got in my brain is Vegas,” she told Elle.

In October 2021, Adele herself confirmed that she and Rich started dating at the beginning of 2021 in an interview with Vogue . The “Set Fire to the Rain” musician revealed that they were friends for years, having met at a party a couple of years back. She introduced herself to Paul when she was “a bit drunk,” joking, “Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.” The star gushed, “He’s just so f**ing funny. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

The 30 singer married Simon Konecki in May 2018, and subsequently filed for divorce in September 2019. Her ex-husband and Rich were recently seen supporting Adele together at her show at Hyde Park in London on July 1, 2022. Adele gushed about Rich again during her One Night Only special on CBS with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021. “He’s just hilarious,” she told Oprah at the time. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

