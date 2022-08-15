Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
Cincinnati Herald
Metro service improvements: Increased frequency for routes serving CPS high schools￼
CINCINNATI – Multiple Metro routes will see minor time changes and increased frequency in the mornings and afternoons in preparation for the beginning of a new Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) academic year. The changes will go into effect Sunday, Aug. 14. Late last month, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit...
Fox 19
93-year-old woman moves out of Newport apartment complex after receiving vacate notice
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
WKRC
Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
OTR residents, business owners say safety measures could be hurting Main Street
The city sent staff members out to Main Street to push the barricades closer to surrounding businesses, but Urban Transit OTR co-owner Carl Hunt said business owners have struggled over the past week.
thexunewswire.com
2004 Hewitt Avenue,
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This gorgeous home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, an updated bathroom, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. This home also has separate dining, central air, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
WKRC
Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman uses life-changing diagnosis to launch thriving business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine business owner took her cancer diagnosis to launch a thriving beauty studio while helping others. If you want an appointment at Brow OTR on West Court Street it may take you a month or two to get a spot. Honour Hook, who owns the studio...
thexunewswire.com
3806 HYDE PARK AVE
1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Hyde Park Ave Apartments offer the perfect housing option in appealing Hyde Park. These spacious one-bedroom one-bath units boast open floorplans featuring hardwood floors, a huge closet, and a full kitchen. Conveniently located near I-71, just a short drive from downtown allowing for easy access to just about everywhere. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Call or stop by today for a tour of your new home!
nationalblackguide.com
Meet the Founder of the Fastest-Growing Black-Owned Digital Marketing Agency in Dayton, Ohio
Nate Dillard, founder and CEO of LunarX Agency, has partnered with four other Black-owned digital marketing agencies (Qme Spotlight, Eleviv Creative Agency, Heartland Marketing, and Hunter Brand Consulting) to launch a new suite of wrap-around consulting services called ElevateX Business Ecosystem. Dillard says that now is the perfect time to bring together the different companies to form a collective.
moversmakers.org
Black Achievers to expand in Ohio
A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
thexunewswire.com
1184 Lincoln Avenue,
1184 Lincoln Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Glendale) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is ready for your move in! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two-car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
WLWT 5
Electric vehicles can park for free at Cincinnati-owned meters, kiosks
CINCINNATI — If you drive an electric vehicle, you can park for free at meters and kiosks under a Cincinnati permit program. According to the city's website, drivers can apply and email their application. Then, they will schedule an electric vehicle inspection to receive the permit. The permit allows...
cincinnatimagazine.com
What You Can Do on Those New Digital Kiosks Downtown
The city’s new Interactive Kiosk Experiences (IKE) were unveiled earlier this summer by Mayor Aftab Pureval in a Findlay Market ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the state-of-the-art tech promises to showcase all the city has to offer. Currently, five IKEs are installed throughout downtown and Over-the-Rhine, but up to 30 will eventually be rolled out through the rest of the year and into 2023.
Cincinnati: Two Wendy’s Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Cincinnati: Two Wendy's Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
