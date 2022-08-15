ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Cincinnati, OH
thexunewswire.com

Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio

Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Living Wage#Mural#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cmha#Wkrc#Artworks
thexunewswire.com

2004 Hewitt Avenue,

2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This gorgeous home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, an updated bathroom, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. This home also has separate dining, central air, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3806 HYDE PARK AVE

1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Hyde Park Ave Apartments offer the perfect housing option in appealing Hyde Park. These spacious one-bedroom one-bath units boast open floorplans featuring hardwood floors, a huge closet, and a full kitchen. Conveniently located near I-71, just a short drive from downtown allowing for easy access to just about everywhere. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Call or stop by today for a tour of your new home!
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
nationalblackguide.com

Meet the Founder of the Fastest-Growing Black-Owned Digital Marketing Agency in Dayton, Ohio

Nate Dillard, founder and CEO of LunarX Agency, has partnered with four other Black-owned digital marketing agencies (Qme Spotlight, Eleviv Creative Agency, Heartland Marketing, and Hunter Brand Consulting) to launch a new suite of wrap-around consulting services called ElevateX Business Ecosystem. Dillard says that now is the perfect time to bring together the different companies to form a collective.
DAYTON, OH
moversmakers.org

Black Achievers to expand in Ohio

A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1184 Lincoln Avenue,

1184 Lincoln Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Glendale) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is ready for your move in! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two-car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
GLENDALE, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

What You Can Do on Those New Digital Kiosks Downtown

The city’s new Interactive Kiosk Experiences (IKE) were unveiled earlier this summer by Mayor Aftab Pureval in a Findlay Market ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the state-of-the-art tech promises to showcase all the city has to offer. Currently, five IKEs are installed throughout downtown and Over-the-Rhine, but up to 30 will eventually be rolled out through the rest of the year and into 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy