ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Deadly shooting in Snug Harbor ruled accidental

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173auU_0hHu6Zvd00

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that has been ruled accidental.

Deputies were called to the Snug Harbor community around 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they learned someone had accidentally fired a gun, which led to the person’s death.

While the Sheriff’s Office and EMS were still on scene, a bystander experienced a medical issue and had to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators ruled the shooting accidental.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees to be honored by Autism Society Tidewater. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’:...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Senior League team to be honored …. Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported …. VBPD employees to be honored by Autism Society Tidewater. ‘Nobody else needs to die here’:...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy