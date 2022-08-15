Deadly shooting in Snug Harbor ruled accidental
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that has been ruled accidental.
Deputies were called to the Snug Harbor community around 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they learned someone had accidentally fired a gun, which led to the person’s death.
While the Sheriff’s Office and EMS were still on scene, a bystander experienced a medical issue and had to be taken to the hospital.
