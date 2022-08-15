Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Toyota of Terre Haute: dealership helping dogs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Toyota of Terre Haute is a longtime supporter of Clear the Shelters, WTWO’s annual event focusing on shelters throughout the Wabash Vally to increase adoptions. The event will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click here for more information on Clear the Shelters.
MyWabashValley.com
Pullin’ For ALS: fun family event for a great cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Hear how this important event to combat ALS was founded and why in the attached GDL interview. Events take place at the Edgar County Fairgrounds in Paris. Illinois. Admission is $10 – Children 8 and under are FREE! Check out the event...
MyWabashValley.com
Saturn Petcare is helping Clear the Shelters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Saturn Petcare is donating roughly 250,000 cans of pet food to area shelters that are taking part in Clear the Shelters 2022. Chief Operating Officer Andy Volkl said they’re excited to be able to help the community and local shelters.
MyWabashValley.com
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyWabashValley.com
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
MyWabashValley.com
More nice weather
High of 82 and low of 63 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower, so the heat index is not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air over us now. Satellite has more clouds SW of here and we are all clear on radar. We stay dry the next two days. Next rain chance by the weekend and that chance stays into the start of next week. Temps will stay nice for several more days. Tonight, mostly clear and 59. Tomorrow, sunny and 84. Nice to end the week with rain chances by the weekend.
MyWabashValley.com
Weekend Rain
<< Temperatures across the valley this morning between the mid-50’s to low-60’s. This is a tad cool for this time of year. Average low temperatures for today are 63 degrees. We are tracking a nice day today, slightly more humid than it has been. Clouds moving in throughout the day today. Rain for your weekend. It will continue to stay mild throughout most of next week. Currently in Terre Haute the temp is in the low 60’s, 93% humidity, winds are calm. For your Futurecast, we will see a nice day today, with increasing cloud cover through the overnight hours, a chance for some scattered showers throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the heavier amounts of rain will hold off until later in the day Saturday and into Sunday. Looking at the 7-day precipitation forecast, we could see some scattered showers Saturday afternoon, heavier rain amounts Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain chances will move out by Monday morning. Rainfall totals expected are looking to be around 1/2 inch to an inch across the valley, there may a few isolated locations with higher totals. For today, a high of 84 degrees, slightly more humid, mostly sunny. Tonight, low of 65, partly cloudy. Tomorrow, high of 86, clouds in the morning, a little clearing before the rain moves in later in the day. Mostly sunny today, rain for Saturday & Sunday, rain moving out by Monday morning, leaving us with mild weather for the work week. >>
Comments / 0