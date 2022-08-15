ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q92

ROAD TRIP: Get Ready for Halloween Fun in San Antonio

We are just a little over two months away from Halloween and the fun events are starting to pop up. If you are looking for a day trip. Check out these fun things to do in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO ZOO BOO:. The San Antonio zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
People

50-Lb. Tortoise Found Wandering in San Antonio Park After Digging Out of Owners' Backyard

Visitors to a San Antonio park came across an unexpected walker: a tortoise weighing at least 50 lbs. wandering along a trail. According to a Facebook post from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (San Antonio ACS), parkgoers found the tortoise on August 7 in Phil Hardberger Park. The people who saw the animal assumed the reptile was a pet since no tortoises native to the area grow to be so large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
KSAT 12

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tastefulspace.com

The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
365traveler.com

24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns this month

SAN ANTONIO – Slurpee enthusiasts get excited! Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven returns for the second time this year. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway loyalty members can fill up any container for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven locations, according to a news release. “We know...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy