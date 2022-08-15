Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
What to know about San Antonio's massive 43-acre pirate-themed park
It's coming but we'll be waiting a little longer.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
ROAD TRIP: Get Ready for Halloween Fun in San Antonio
We are just a little over two months away from Halloween and the fun events are starting to pop up. If you are looking for a day trip. Check out these fun things to do in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO ZOO BOO:. The San Antonio zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is...
San Antonio Current
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
People
50-Lb. Tortoise Found Wandering in San Antonio Park After Digging Out of Owners' Backyard
Visitors to a San Antonio park came across an unexpected walker: a tortoise weighing at least 50 lbs. wandering along a trail. According to a Facebook post from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (San Antonio ACS), parkgoers found the tortoise on August 7 in Phil Hardberger Park. The people who saw the animal assumed the reptile was a pet since no tortoises native to the area grow to be so large.
KSAT 12
HGTV home-remodeling show in search of houses to transform in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO – HGTV’s show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House” is on the prowl for houses to transform in the Alamo City. San Antonians will have the opportunity to have their houses transformed by city resident and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe on the HGTV show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
KSAT 12
Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
Dreamland serves up entertainment oasis in Texas Hill Country
Dreamland is an 86-acre entertainment venue that includes miniature golf, disc golf, pickleball courts and live music stages.
KENS 5
Rain and 'cooler' weather returns to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A weak front pushing through Texas and a disturbance in the Atlantic leaves potential for rain's return to the Alamo City beginning Thursday. Rain chances will bring average and even below-average temperatures for the next 7 days. Here's what San Antonians can expect:. Thursday (High 99...
65-Year-Old Man Found Dead At San Antonio River Walk
Police responded to a call about an assault on the River Walk.
365traveler.com
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
KSAT 12
7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns this month
SAN ANTONIO – Slurpee enthusiasts get excited! Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven returns for the second time this year. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway loyalty members can fill up any container for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven locations, according to a news release. “We know...
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
Chalk It Up returns to downtown San Antonio after 2 years
Chalk It Up has been a part of San Antonio for nearly 20 years.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
