Now that Biden has signed the $280 billion CHIPS Act, can Oregon catch a tech windfall?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area — including Hillsboro, Southwest Washington, Corvallis and beyond — is known as the "Silicon Forest" for a reason. Common sense dictates, then, that a big chunk of tax money is going to spur growth in this region due to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS Act.
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
3 chipmakers are eyeing blockbuster Oregon projects – but land shortage, regulation and taxes may get in the way, task force says
A task force of top business and political leaders issued their long-awaited report Wednesday on the future of the state’s chip industry, warning that Oregon risks missing out on billions of dollars in private spending and thousands of new jobs unless it makes immediate changes to improve the state’s appeal.
KXL
The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry. Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Get paid to taste coffee and seafood for OSU research
Calling all food critics! Oregon State University is offering to pay people to taste coffee and seafood at its Food Innovation Center in Portland.
KATU.com
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
Here’s why Oregonians say they quit their jobs in the last 2 years
Since 2021, the U.S. has been working its way through The Great Resignation, where many workers have left their jobs in search of better options. Oregon is no exception.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
northeastoregonnow.com
Oregon, Nation See Ninth Consecutive Week of Falling Gasoline Prices
Pump prices are down in Oregon and across the country for the ninth week in a row. Crude oil prices remain below $100 per barrel and demand for gas is lower than a year ago. These factors continue to put downward pressure on pump prices. For the week, the national...
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
kptv.com
Oregon is one of the top 10 states for teacher pay
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of students going back to school soon, we’re looking at what states pay their teachers and it turns out Oregon ranks in the top 10. A new study determined the states with the best pay for teachers by comparing the average teacher salary in the state with the average salary for all other occupations.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin company helps make the snacks that everyone loves
Deep in a Tualatin industrial park is a business called Crescent Systems, and passersby likely have no idea that the company has had a hand in creating the packaging processes for the potato chips and nuts they purchase. Furthermore, owner Gulzar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, is truly an American success story, arriving nearly broke in the U.S. courtesy of a charitable organization, meeting and marrying his American-born wife Shafqat, raising two sons who are both successful in the financial sector, and building a business that has filled a niche in the food-processing and packaging industries. His customers include Frito Lay, Blue Diamond Almonds, Diamond Foods, Mission Foods, Quaker Oats, Bob’s Red Mill and Ocean Spray.
4 Oregon community colleges among top 20 in U.S., report says
From the coast to the mountain ranges in the eastern part of the state, Oregon is filled with some top-notch community colleges.
