KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
KDRV

2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
OREGON STATE
KXL

The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry. Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?

Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
OREGON STATE
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho

My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon is one of the top 10 states for teacher pay

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of students going back to school soon, we’re looking at what states pay their teachers and it turns out Oregon ranks in the top 10. A new study determined the states with the best pay for teachers by comparing the average teacher salary in the state with the average salary for all other occupations.
OREGON STATE
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin company helps make the snacks that everyone loves

Deep in a Tualatin industrial park is a business called Crescent Systems, and passersby likely have no idea that the company has had a hand in creating the packaging processes for the potato chips and nuts they purchase. Furthermore, owner Gulzar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, is truly an American success story, arriving nearly broke in the U.S. courtesy of a charitable organization, meeting and marrying his American-born wife Shafqat, raising two sons who are both successful in the financial sector, and building a business that has filled a niche in the food-processing and packaging industries. His customers include Frito Lay, Blue Diamond Almonds, Diamond Foods, Mission Foods, Quaker Oats, Bob’s Red Mill and Ocean Spray.
TUALATIN, OR

