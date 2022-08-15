ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stabbed to death near London’s Oxford Street

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhuG3_0hHu67Xm00

A man has been stabbed to death in a side road near Oxford Street in London .

Witnesses said violence broke out near a Korean restaurant in Poland Street on Monday morning.

One man who was in a building on the side road told the PA news agency: “There was shouting in the street and it escalated into a full-blown row.

“There was a weapon and someone fell to the ground.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 11.40am to reports of a stabbing.

London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

A man has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police statement said: “At 11:40am on Monday August 15 police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, W1.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySajL_0hHu67Xm00

“A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

“His identity has yet to be confirmed.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Poland Street is a turning off Oxford Street, which is one of the busiest shopping areas in Europe and attracts tens of thousands of visitors per day, and runs into Soho, another busy area known for its nightlife.

Police officers were seen in Arirang, a Korean restaurant on Poland Street, and also went into Flannels, a clothes shop on Oxford Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6iYq_0hHu67Xm00

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.36am today to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, central London.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes.

“Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

So far this year there have been 57 homicides in London including Monday’s stabbing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Urgent manhunt after girl, 7, ‘abducted and taken into woods’

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woodland.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after but her suspected kidnapper has not been found.Greater Manchester Police has issued two images of a man detectives “wish to speak to urgently”.The force said it was called at 4pm and would maintain a large police presence in the area as the search continues.It urged anyone who sees the man pictured to call 999.The first image was captured moments after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New video shows teens beating NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay their fare as manhunt continues

New York City police have released footage of the moment five teenagers fatally beat a yellow cab driver. The harrowing video shows how father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, was viciously kicked and punched by the group near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens, around 6.20am on Saturday. The NYPD said the suspects took a ride from Mr Gyimah and ran out of the vehicle without paying their fare. When Mr Gyimah attempted to chase them, he was knocked to the ground by one of the suspects wearing black and yellow sweatpants. He cracked his skull, lost consciousness and was then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry

Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas day said ‘I am here to kill the Queen’

A former supermarket worker charged under the Treason Act for attempting to break into Windsor Castle said “I am here to kill the queen”, a court heard.Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was held on Christmas Day last year close to the Queen’s private residence, with a line of sight to her apartments, where she was inside.He was allegedly wearing a hood and a mask and carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt with the safety catch off, ready to fire.Mr Chail, from Southampton, Hampshire, is said to have told a protection officer: “I am here to kill the Queen,” before he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Oxford Street#Violent Crime#Korean#The Metropolitan Police#Air Ambulance
The Independent

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy