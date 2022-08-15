ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5q2f_0hHu5v7I00

MAUSTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.

Reports of a body in the water came in shortly after noon. Juneau County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Glen Erickson’s body partially submerged east of a boat landing near 19th Avenue and County Hwy N.

The incident is under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

‘Mr. Pigeon Falls’: Trempealeau County’s Reynolds Tomter receives Congressional Gold Medal

Mayo Clinic experts say hearing loss can lead to learning difficulties in children

CDC issues health advisory after uptick in parechovirus infections

La Crosse Common Council adopts changes to alternate side parking

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday

TOWN OF ETTRICK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday evening. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday who was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane northeast of Ettrick.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man found dead after crash in Iowa County

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead Thursday after authorities say his vehicle crashed in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 3:20 p.m. for a crash near County Road K and Knight Hollow Road in Arena. Officials believe the driver, identified as Ralph Reeson,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Town Of Lisbon, WI
City
New Lisbon, WI
County
Juneau County, WI
Juneau County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mauston, WI
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs. Police arrested 47-year old Bernard Moore on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Moore has been under investigation for homicide since October of last year. During his first court appearance today, the prosecutor asked Judge Romona Gonzalez to hold Moore on $75,000 dollars...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responders#Juneau County Sheriff#County Hwy N#Gold Medal#Mayo Clinic#Cdc#La Crosse Common Council#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river

MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

55-year-old man found dead in Juneau Co. river

A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said. The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Roever man found dead next to van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Rock Springs man who was found dead last week next to a minivan that had been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Richard Roever and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WI
WSAW

Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said a man found dead in the Lemonweir River has been identified as Glen Erickson, 55. According to the sheriff’s office, search crews responded around noon on Sunday after receiving a report that a body had been seen in the water near County Highway N and 19th Avenue.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

14-year-old Adams Co. girl found safe, officials say

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office reports in an update Tuesday night that a missing 14-year-old girl was found safe after she had not been seen since Monday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen was last seen in the 700 block of Co. Hwy....
FRIENDSHIP, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Park Board approves moratorium on park memorial requests

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Park Board of Commissioners approved a moratorium of park memorial requests. The move came after Parks and Recreation staff members became overwhelmed with the amount of requests they received to put new memorials in city parks. The board first discussed the possibility of a moratorium in June when they passed the City Vision...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy