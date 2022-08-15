New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County

MAUSTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.

Reports of a body in the water came in shortly after noon. Juneau County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Glen Erickson’s body partially submerged east of a boat landing near 19th Avenue and County Hwy N.

The incident is under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

