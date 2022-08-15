Read full article on original website
Mother, daughter teaching at same school savoring the moment before retirement
"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my daughter would be at the same school with me. I really didn't," said Susan Schultz, who teaches at Paul V Fly Elementary School.
Le Diner en Blanc: 10th anniversary celebrated in Logan Square
The pop-up event that celebrates dining outside had more than 75 performers to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
“Scarecrows in the Village” To Return To Peddler’s Village. Find Out How You Can Participate in the Fun
The family-fun event returns to the Lahaska village for the Halloween season. The popular “Scarecrows in the Village” event will be returning to Peddler’s Village in September, kicking off the local Halloween season. From Sept. 5 to Halloween Day, the Lahaska village will see an army of...
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in seafood appetizer he almost sent back
"I bit down on something kind of hard and I initially thought it was a shell or something like that," said Scott Overland.
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Sunnybrook Ballroom's Pottstown outdoor performance space.Image via PHL17. Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
This Chesco Movie Theater Among Best Cinemas in Philadelphia Region
With several multiplexes in the Philadelphia region providing the usual mega-blockbuster fare, there are also plenty of cinemas that offer something more ambitious and esoteric, be it with their atmosphere or programming, writes John Semley for the Philadelphia Inquirer. One of the best of these cinemas is the Colonial Theatre...
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
Cat Janisko.Image via the Tribune-Democrat. West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat.
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia
Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Makes Philly Debut, Actress in Hit Musical Fell in Love with Phoenixville
Image via Forrest Theatre. It’s the clash of the counties as both Chester and Montgomery boast talent that shines on stage, more specifically at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia where actress Coleen Sexton fell in love with Phoenixville, writes Sabrina Boyd-Surka for KYW Newsradio.
Pennsylvania grandmother stands her ground when a mother black bear appears in her yard
A Pennsylvania grandmother stood her ground as her granddaughter scrambled for safety after a black bear approached in their backyard.
Wayne’s Abbi Jacobson Talks ‘A League of Their Own,’ Throws Curve Ball for Next Project
From left, actresses Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden.Image via Amazon Prime Video. Wayne native Abbi Jacobson has been in the spotlight recently for her role in bringing A League of Their Own show, based on the popular 1992 movie, to life on Amazon Prime, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Missing sisters last seen in Kingsessing, tend to hang out around Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating missing two girls who are sisters last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen 1300 block of South 56th Street around 4:45 pm. Satchell was last seen...
Drexel University grad and fashion designer's journey with autism becomes film
"Let Me Be Me" is the real story of a Newtown Square man who found a way to communicate with autism through fashion.
Parishioners want public to see the church Nevil built
Ninety years is a long time and 2022 marks the 90th birthday of The Nevil Memorial Church of St. George, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. To celebrate this occasion, people had three recent opportunities to tour the church from June to Aug. 13. They will get another chance in the fall.
Popular Newtown Eatery To Expand Location With Outdoor Dining
The polar Newtown eatery will be expanding into the vacant store they are connected to. A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown will be expanding their longtime location to include outdoor seating. Jeff Werner wrote about the development in the Newtown, PA Patch. Piccolo Trattoria, located in the Newtown Shopping Center,...
