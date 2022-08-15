ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

MONTCO.Today

Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome

Sunnybrook Ballroom's Pottstown outdoor performance space.Image via PHL17. Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
POTTSTOWN, PA
vista.today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County

The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia

Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chesterspirit.com

Parishioners want public to see the church Nevil built

Ninety years is a long time and 2022 marks the 90th birthday of The Nevil Memorial Church of St. George, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. To celebrate this occasion, people had three recent opportunities to tour the church from June to Aug. 13. They will get another chance in the fall.
ARDMORE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Newtown Eatery To Expand Location With Outdoor Dining

The polar Newtown eatery will be expanding into the vacant store they are connected to. A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown will be expanding their longtime location to include outdoor seating. Jeff Werner wrote about the development in the Newtown, PA Patch. Piccolo Trattoria, located in the Newtown Shopping Center,...
NEWTOWN, PA
