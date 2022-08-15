Read full article on original website
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal. Snyder dominated the Mushrooms category taking home prizes for shiitake, oyster, and portobello mushrooms, as well as for...
Gov. Wolf welcomes new Asian shipping service at PhilaPort
(Philadelphia, PA) – The Port of Philadelphia welcomes a new shipping service, according to a news release. Governor Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) on Thursday to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. “The port is an economic driver, not […]
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry.
billypenn.com
Pa. took a step toward limiting ‘conversion therapy’ — but the traumatic practice isn’t actually banned
A disproven form of “therapy” that classifies LGBTQ identity as a mental illness and insists it can be cured suffered a blow via a new executive order signed on Tuesday by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf. The new decree is a step toward banning the scientifically debunked practice known...
C&N Welcomes Dan Hines as Vice President; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
Citizens & Northern Corporation (C&N) announced that Daniel Hines has joined the Southeast Region Commercial Lending team as VP; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager based in Doylestown. Hines brings over 31 years of both retail and commercial banking experience to the team at C&N. Most recently, he was a Vice...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List
Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning
Image via Squishr at Facebook. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester.Image via Iron Hill Brewery. West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
WGAL
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
Chester County Ranks in Top Ten for Digital Counties in Nation
The Chester County Government’s continued advancement in digital technology has earned a top-ten placement among the nation’s 3,000-plus counties. The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and National Association of Counties (NACo) have announced Chester County as a Digital Counties Survey Award recipient, landing in 10th place for the 500,000+ population category. The award cites best technology practices, including initiatives that save tax dollars, boost transparency, focus citizen engagement, and cyber security.
Malvern Med-Tech Company Expected to Raise $32 Million in Public Stock Offering
Malvern-based Tela Bio, a medical technology company that focuses on soft-tissue reconstruction products, is expected to raise $32 million in a public stock offering, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company is offering 4 million shares of its common stock and pricing it at $8 per share.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Famous people from Pennsylvania: Famous actresses from Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
Struggling with Opioid Litigation Settlements, Malvern-based Endo International Files for Bankruptcy
After struggling with the debt incurred due to opioid litigation settlements, Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with U.S. headquarters in Malvern, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Endo will be acquired by its creditors as part of a restructuring support...
phl17.com
Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
