Non-invasive monitoring of blood oxygenation in human placentas via concurrent diffuse optical spectroscopy and ultrasound imaging

Understanding the comorbidity between posttraumatic stress severity and coronary artery disease using genome-wide information and electronic health records
The association between coronary artery disease (CAD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) contributes to the high morbidity and mortality observed for these conditions. To understand the dynamics underlying PTSD-CAD comorbidity, we investigated large-scale genome-wide association (GWA) statistics from the Million Veteran Program (MVP), the UK Biobank (UKB), the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, and the CARDIoGRAMplusC4D Consortium. We observed a genetic correlation of CAD with PTSD case-control and quantitative outcomes, ranging from 0.18 to 0.32. To investigate possible cause-effect relationships underlying these genetic correlations, we performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, observing a significant bidirectional relationship between CAD and PTSD symptom severity. Genetically-determined PCL-17 (PTSD 17-item Checklist) total score was associated with increased CAD risk (odds ratio"‰="‰1.04; 95% confidence interval, 95% CI"‰="‰1.01"“1.06). Conversely, CAD genetic liability was associated with reduced PCL-17 total score (beta"‰="‰âˆ’0.42; 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.04 to âˆ’0.81). Because of these opposite-direction associations, we conducted a pleiotropic meta-analysis to investigate loci with concordant vs. discordant effects on PCL-17 and CAD, observing that concordant-effect loci were enriched for molecular pathways related to platelet amyloid precursor protein (beta"‰="‰1.53, p"‰="‰2.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) and astrocyte activation regulation (beta"‰="‰1.51, p"‰="‰2.48"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while discordant-effect loci were enriched for biological processes related to lipid metabolism (e.g., triglyceride-rich lipoprotein particle clearance, beta"‰="‰2.32, p"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10). To follow up these results, we leveraged MVP and UKB electronic health records (EHR) to assess longitudinal changes in the association between CAD and posttraumatic stress severity. This EHR-based analysis highlighted that earlier CAD diagnosis is associated with increased PCL-total score later in life, while lower PCL total score was associated with increased risk of a later CAD diagnosis (Mann"“Kendall trend test: MVP tau"‰="‰0.932, p"‰<"‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; UKB tau"‰="‰0.376, p"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, both our genetically-informed analyses and our EHR-based follow-up investigation highlighted a bidirectional relationship between PTSD and CAD where multiple pleiotropic mechanisms are likely to be involved.
Cognitive deficits, clinical variables, and white matter microstructure in schizophrenia: a multisite harmonization study
Cognitive deficits are among the best predictors of real-world functioning in schizophrenia. However, our understanding of how cognitive deficits relate to neuropathology and clinical presentation over the disease lifespan is limited. Here, we combine multi-site, harmonized cognitive, imaging, demographic, and clinical data from over 900 individuals to characterize a) cognitive deficits across the schizophrenia lifespan and b) the association between cognitive deficits, clinical presentation, and white matter (WM) microstructure. Multimodal harmonization was accomplished using T-scores for cognitive data, previously reported standardization methods for demographic and clinical data, and an established harmonization method for imaging data. We applied t-tests and correlation analysis to describe cognitive deficits in individuals with schizophrenia. We then calculated whole-brain WM fractional anisotropy (FA) and utilized regression-mediation analyses to model the association between diagnosis, FA, and cognitive deficits. We observed pronounced cognitive deficits in individuals with schizophrenia (p"‰<"‰0.006), associated with more positive symptoms and medication dosage. Regression-mediation analyses showed that WM microstructure mediated the association between schizophrenia and language/processing speed/working memory/non-verbal memory. In addition, processing speed mediated the influence of diagnosis and WM microstructure on the other cognitive domains. Our study highlights the critical role of cognitive deficits in schizophrenia. We further show that WM is crucial when trying to understand the role of cognitive deficits, given that it explains the association between schizophrenia and cognitive deficits (directly and via processing speed).
Author Correction: Efficacy of an inactivated Zika vaccine against virus infection during pregnancy in mice and marmosets
In the original version of this Article, in Fig. 1e, the number above the mock group bar shows 1/3. The correct number should have been 2/3. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. Present address: Division of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, School...
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Schizophrenia-associated differential DNA methylation in brain is distributed across the genome and annotated to MAD1L1, a locus at which DNA methylation and transcription phenotypes share genetic variation with schizophrenia risk
DNA methylation (DNAm), the addition of a methyl group to a cytosine in DNA, plays an important role in the regulation of gene expression. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with schizophrenia (SZ) by genome-wide association studies (GWAS) often influence local DNAm levels. Thus, DNAm alterations, acting through effects on gene expression, represent one potential mechanism by which SZ-associated SNPs confer risk. In this study, we investigated genome-wide DNAm in postmortem superior temporal gyrus from 44 subjects with SZ and 44 non-psychiatric comparison subjects using Illumina Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip microarrays, and extracted cell-type-specific methylation signals by applying tensor composition analysis. We identified SZ-associated differential methylation at 242 sites, and 44 regions containing two or more sites (FDR cutoff of q"‰="‰0.1) and determined a subset of these were cell-type specific. We found mitotic arrest deficient 1-like 1 (MAD1L1), a gene within an established GWAS risk locus, harbored robust SZ-associated differential methylation. We investigated the potential role of MAD1L1 DNAm in conferring SZ risk by assessing for colocalization among quantitative trait loci for methylation and gene transcripts (mQTLs and tQTLs) in brain tissue and GWAS signal at the locus using multiple-trait-colocalization analysis. We found that mQTLs and tQTLs colocalized with the GWAS signal (posterior probability >0.8). Our findings suggest that alterations in MAD1L1 methylation and transcription may mediate risk for SZ at the MAD1L1-containing locus. Future studies to identify how SZ-associated differential methylation affects MAD1L1 biological function are indicated.
Cell death responses to acute high light mediated by non-photochemical quenching in the dinoflagellate Karenia brevis
Programmed cell death (PCD)Â can be induced in microalgae by many abiotic challenges via generation of reactive oxygen speciesÂ (ROS). Marine phytoplankton live in a highly variable light environment, yet the potential for excess photosynthetically available radiation to trigger PCD has not been examined. On the other hand, photoprotective non-photochemical quenchingÂ (NPQ) is hypothesized to counteract intracellular ROS, potentially preventing cell death. The main objective of this study is to investigate high-light-induced death processes and their relationship with photosynthesis in bloom-forming dinoflagellate Karenia brevis. Here, we characterized the prevalence of ROS, caspase-like enzyme activity and cell death as well as photosynthetic status under acute irradiance of 500, 750 or 1000Â ÂµmolÂ mâˆ’2Â sâˆ’1. PCD only occurred at the largest light shift. Although depressed photosynthetic capacities and oxidative stress were apparent across the stress gradient, they did not necessarily lead to cell death. NPQ exhibited dose-dependent activation with increasing light stress, which enabled cells to resist or delay PCD. These results highlight the important role of the balance between ROS generation and NPQ activation on determining cell fates in Karenia under acute irradiance stress. This research also provides insights into potential survival strategies and mechanisms of cell loss under a changeable light environment.
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Reply to: Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Replying to I.J. Schultz & H.J.T. Coelingh Bennink Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03746-6 (2022) The major concern that the authors have risen is the enhanced sensitivity of BC cell lines to SI-12 treatment in our study as a result of the silencing of four genes-OR4D6, OR5I1, NDNF, and S1PR1-in spite of the lack of their expression in these cell lines, according to public databases and previously published studies.
Correction: The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice
On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The article "The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice", written by Francesca Forzano et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 17 December 2021 without open access. With the authors' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article changed on 11 July 2022 to Â© Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
Using extracellular vesicles in blood to diagnose paediatric tuberculosis
Multiplex detection of two interacting Mycobacterium tuberculosis biomarkers on the surface of circulating extracellular vesicles, using a nanoplasmon-enhanced immunoassay, improves the diagnosis of tuberculosis in immunosuppressed children living with HIV. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the...
Does the trip matter? Investigating the role of the subjective effects of psychedelics in persisting therapeutic effects
Given the demonstrated promise of psychedelics (especially so-called classic or serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD) for the treatment of mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders, there is now exploding interest in identifying the mechanisms underlying their clinical effects [1]. While psychedelics are best known for their mind-altering intense acute effects on perception, cognition, affect, and frequently include mystical, self-transcendent, or out-of-body experiences [1], an important outstanding question is whether these characteristic acute subjective effects are necessary for the longer-lasting clinically therapeutic effects. There are clear correlations between psychedelic experiences and therapeutic responses [2]; though it is possible that these are not necessary for the clinical effects [3]. Identified alternative possible mechanisms for treatment effects include through various serotonin receptors and the induction of structural and functional plasticity in several affective brain regions. However, the use of active placebos in clinical trials and the key experiment (referred to by Yaden and Griffiths as aÂ "critical test" [2]) in which psychedelics are given to patients under anesthesia are important approaches to examine the potential causal role of the subjective conscious experience in the clinical efficacy of psychedelics.
The elusive biomarker
For many years now, Neonatologists and researchers have interrogated the validity of various potential biomarkers to predict neurodevelopmental outcomes in neonates born prematurely. Clinically, a robust biomarker may help to identify at-risk infants and drive referral to early intervention services. At the bedside, the information might be used to prepare families for their child's prognosis. In the research setting, a reliable biomarker may serve as a useful short-term indicator of an intervention's impact. The investigation of candidate biomarkers has spanned across many different aspects of perinatal medicine. Perinatal risk factors, early developmental assessments, neuroimaging, and social and environmental factors have all been explored.1,2 Attempts have been made to identify single parameter predictors, such as Apgar scores,3,4 while other approaches have combined makers to create robust predictors of early risk, such as the Score for Neonatal Acute Physiology (SNAP) and the Clinical Risk Index for Babies with their respective variations.5 Despite years of research, the quest to better prognosticate neurodevelopmental outcomes for many preterm neonates remains challenging.
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
Publisher Correction: Molecular characterization of polyphenol oxidase between small and large leaf tea cultivars
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17184-1, published online 27 July 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jason T. C. Tzen was omitted as a co-corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to TCTZEN@dragon.nchu.edu.tw. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Graduate...
Bound on optimal local discrimination of multipartite quantum states
We consider the unambiguous discrimination of multipartite quantum states and provide an upper bound for the maximum success probability of optimal local discrimination. We also provide a necessary and sufficient condition to realize the upper bound. We further establish a necessary and sufficient condition for this upper bound to be saturated. Finally, we illustrate our results using examples in multidimensional multipartite quantum systems.
Author Correction: Optomechanical crystal with bound states in the continuum
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30965-6, published online 08 June 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article the grant number relating to U.S. National Science Foundation was incorrectly given as 2016136 and should have been 2137642. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Long-term variability and change trend of systolic blood pressure and risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus in middle-aged Japanese individuals: findings of the Aichi Workers' Cohort Study
Studies have reported that short-term blood pressure (BP) variability (BPV) is associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) incidence, but the association with long-term BPV remains unclear. The present study investigated the associations of long-term BPV as well as the time trend of BP changes over time with the incidence of T2DM. This study followed a cohort of 3017 Japanese individuals (2446 male, 571 female) aged 36"“65 years from 2007 through March 31, 2019. The root-mean-square error (RMSE) and the slope of systolic BP (SBP) change regressed on year were calculated individually using SBP values obtained from 2003 to baseline (2007). A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was applied to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for tertiles of SBP RMSE and continuous SBP slopes adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, regular exercise, sodium intake, family history of diabetes, sleep disorder, body mass index (BMI), SBP, andÂ fasting blood glucose (FBG) at baseline, and BMI slope from 2003 to 2007. The highest RMSE tertile compared to the lowest was associated with a significantly higher incidence of T2DM after adjusting for covariates (HR: 1.79, 95% CI: 1.15, 2.78). The slope was also significantly associated with T2DM incidence until baseline SBP and FBGÂ were adjusted (HR: 1.03, 95% CI: 0.99, 1.07). In conclusion, long-term SBP variability was significantly associated with an increased incidence of T2DM independent of baseline age, sex, BMI, SBP, FBG, lifestyle factors and BMI slope from 2003 until baseline.
