Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 814 East Elm Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. You will not want to miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom twin home located in the heart of Conshohocken! The main floor of this beautifully maintained home features an open living and dining area with high ceilings, crown molding, and real oak engineered hardwood floors that run throughout most of the home. The living room is well-lit with recessed lighting, and the dining room has a contemporary chandelier. All windows of the home have custom blinds and shades, just one of the many nice amenities throughout. The modern kitchen is well-equipped with a farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, soft close cabinets with above-recessed lighting, a subway tile backsplash, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen also has brand new tile flooring that continues through the mudroom. Completing the main level is a convenient half bathroom. Moving upstairs, the second floor of the home shows off a spacious owner's suite and an en suite full bathroom with jetted soaking tub and a glass-enclosed stall shower. There is also a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer, and ample closet and storage space. Two additional bedrooms on the top floor have access to a Jack and Jill shared full bathroom. One of these two bedrooms has a ceiling fan and custom-painted walls, perfect for additional living or working space. Downstairs, the full unfinished basement adds a huge amount of practical storage. The outdoor living in this continually endearing home is also prime, with a huge 400 sq. ft. cedar deck, as well as a fully fenced-in and landscaped backyard with abundant space to garden and a large shed for extra storage. Two-car off-street parking makes parking easy! Other features include a central a/c, a new mansard roof with architectural shingles, and a 99% high-efficiency furnace. 814 E Elm St. is located within the award-winning Colonial School district and steps away from all of the shopping, restaurants, and bustling nightlife Conshohocken has to offer. Close to the train station and Schuylkill River Trail, making trips and commutes into Center City a breeze.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO