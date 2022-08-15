Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vista.today
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank.Image via iStock. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester.Image via Iron Hill Brewery. West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry.
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
The Overland Family.Image via Scott Overland. Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food.
23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List
Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
phillyvoice.com
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
Scott Overland was on vacation in Rehoboth Beach last week when he took his family out for a seafood dinner at Salt Air Kitchen & Bar, an upscale restaurant in the Delaware shore town. The Phoenixville, Chester County resident, who sits on his local school district board, was stunned when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 814 East Elm Street | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 814 East Elm Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. You will not want to miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom twin home located in the heart of Conshohocken! The main floor of this beautifully maintained home features an open living and dining area with high ceilings, crown molding, and real oak engineered hardwood floors that run throughout most of the home. The living room is well-lit with recessed lighting, and the dining room has a contemporary chandelier. All windows of the home have custom blinds and shades, just one of the many nice amenities throughout. The modern kitchen is well-equipped with a farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, soft close cabinets with above-recessed lighting, a subway tile backsplash, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen also has brand new tile flooring that continues through the mudroom. Completing the main level is a convenient half bathroom. Moving upstairs, the second floor of the home shows off a spacious owner's suite and an en suite full bathroom with jetted soaking tub and a glass-enclosed stall shower. There is also a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer, and ample closet and storage space. Two additional bedrooms on the top floor have access to a Jack and Jill shared full bathroom. One of these two bedrooms has a ceiling fan and custom-painted walls, perfect for additional living or working space. Downstairs, the full unfinished basement adds a huge amount of practical storage. The outdoor living in this continually endearing home is also prime, with a huge 400 sq. ft. cedar deck, as well as a fully fenced-in and landscaped backyard with abundant space to garden and a large shed for extra storage. Two-car off-street parking makes parking easy! Other features include a central a/c, a new mansard roof with architectural shingles, and a 99% high-efficiency furnace. 814 E Elm St. is located within the award-winning Colonial School district and steps away from all of the shopping, restaurants, and bustling nightlife Conshohocken has to offer. Close to the train station and Schuylkill River Trail, making trips and commutes into Center City a breeze.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville
A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
Wall Street Journal: Phoenixville Coach Lays Out Routine That Can Help Keep Runners on Their Feet
Reggie Waller, founder of Waller Endurance Coaching in Phoenixville and a coach with USA Triathlon, has created an exercise routine that helps runners undo the damage of sitting, writes Jen Murphy for the Wall Street Journal. The six hip and glute exercises are intended to help keep not just runners,...
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros.Image via Donna Rovins, Daily Local News. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal. Snyder dominated the Mushrooms category taking home prizes for shiitake, oyster, and portobello mushrooms, as well as for...
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in seafood appetizer he almost sent back
"I bit down on something kind of hard and I initially thought it was a shell or something like that," said Scott Overland.
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine. Media Borough alone has enough unique restaurant offerings to cover most tastes and cravings, from...
Phillymag.com
16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia
Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
Royersford Bakery Proves to Be Really Thumbthing for Fans of Hand Pies
Hand pies may be somewhat foreign to Montgomery County palates more used to dessert-style pies mass manufactured by the likes of TastyKake or Hostess. Instead, these versions are savory, meat-based, cute and fluffy entrée-style creations. And True Blue Bakery in Royersford excels at them, as reported by Timothy Walton at 6abc.
C&N Welcomes Dan Hines as Vice President; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
Citizens & Northern Corporation (C&N) announced that Daniel Hines has joined the Southeast Region Commercial Lending team as VP; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager based in Doylestown. Hines brings over 31 years of both retail and commercial banking experience to the team at C&N. Most recently, he was a Vice...
‘I Speak for the Trees’: the Master Arborist Behind West Chester’s Urban Forest
Michael B. Dunn, a board-certified master arborist, is ensuring that trees in West Chester are properly maintained, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. The borough streets are lined with thousands of trees, with the majority between 50 and 70 years old. Each year, around 200 new trees are planted and 35 are removed.
Free 12-Week Program promotes fitness and wellness
Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s mission is to promote early detection, provide services to those who are diagnosed and provide information on new treatments available for breast cancer. However, they also offer programs that can benefit those who have not been diagnosed but have risk factors for developing the disease. The Yes2Health program is available to woman or man who may ... Read More
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0