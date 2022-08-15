ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County

The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 814 East Elm Street | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 814 East Elm Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. You will not want to miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom twin home located in the heart of Conshohocken! The main floor of this beautifully maintained home features an open living and dining area with high ceilings, crown molding, and real oak engineered hardwood floors that run throughout most of the home. The living room is well-lit with recessed lighting, and the dining room has a contemporary chandelier. All windows of the home have custom blinds and shades, just one of the many nice amenities throughout. The modern kitchen is well-equipped with a farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, soft close cabinets with above-recessed lighting, a subway tile backsplash, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and a ceiling fan. The kitchen also has brand new tile flooring that continues through the mudroom. Completing the main level is a convenient half bathroom. Moving upstairs, the second floor of the home shows off a spacious owner's suite and an en suite full bathroom with jetted soaking tub and a glass-enclosed stall shower. There is also a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer, and ample closet and storage space. Two additional bedrooms on the top floor have access to a Jack and Jill shared full bathroom. One of these two bedrooms has a ceiling fan and custom-painted walls, perfect for additional living or working space. Downstairs, the full unfinished basement adds a huge amount of practical storage. The outdoor living in this continually endearing home is also prime, with a huge 400 sq. ft. cedar deck, as well as a fully fenced-in and landscaped backyard with abundant space to garden and a large shed for extra storage. Two-car off-street parking makes parking easy! Other features include a central a/c, a new mansard roof with architectural shingles, and a 99% high-efficiency furnace. 814 E Elm St. is located within the award-winning Colonial School district and steps away from all of the shopping, restaurants, and bustling nightlife Conshohocken has to offer. Close to the train station and Schuylkill River Trail, making trips and commutes into Center City a breeze.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville

A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros.Image via Donna Rovins, Daily Local News. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
